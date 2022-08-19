Knights Beat the Mets 12-11 on Friday Night

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Second baseman Lenyn Sosa and right fielder Micker Adolfo helped the Charlotte Knights get past the Syracuse Mets on Friday night by a score of 12-11 in game four of the six-game series from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The win evened up the six-game series, 2-2.

Optioned to the Knights from the Chicago White Sox earlier in the day, Sosa picked up right where he left off with the Knights. The Venezuelan native launched a three-run home run in Charlotte's seven-run second inning on Friday night. The home run was his third of the season with Charlotte.

Three innings later, Adolfo launched his 10th home run of the season, a solo shot in the fifth inning of Friday's game. Adolfo had a solid day at the plate, scoring three runs and driving in two for the Knights.

It was a solid offensive night for Charlotte. The team combined for 12 runs on 13 hits. Designated hitter Xavier Fernández went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a double and four RBIs. Third baseman Jake Burger also chipped in with three hits and an RBI.

LHP Kyle Kubat (5-3, 5.03) started the game for Charlotte and allowed just three runs on four hits en route to his fifth win of the season. He left the game after the fifth inning with a 9-3 lead. The Mets battled back, however, scoring eight runs in a two-inning span (seventh and eighth inning combined). LHP Anderson Severino was charged with five runs of the eight runs over 0.1 innings pitched.

The Mets also used the long ball on Friday night. Khalil Lee hit his 10th home run of the season and JT Riddle hit his seventh of the year to help the team put runs on the scoreboard. The Mets scored eight runs over the final three innings, but ran into trouble in the ninth. RHP Lane Ramsey earned his first save of the season after working a scoreless ninth inning. He struck-out three batters in the final frame.

The Knights will continue the six-game home series against the Syracuse Mets (Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets) from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte on Saturday night. First pitch on Saturday is set for 7:04 p.m. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com.

Saturday's game will also be aired live on MLB Network beginning at 7:00 p.m. from Truist Field. Greg Amsinger, Raúl Ibañez and Joe Martinez will have the call for the game.

