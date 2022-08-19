Syracuse Mets Announce Amazing Ballpark Beer Fest at NBT Bank Stadium: Saturday, September 24

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets will hold their 7th Annual Amazing Ballpark Beer Fest at NBT Bank Stadium on Saturday, September 24th. The Amazing Ballpark Beer Fest is presented by the Nave Law Firm and will last from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for general admission with tickets for $25 per person. Early Admission tickets are also available for beer-lovers that want an extra hour of sampling and doors will open at 12 p.m. Early admission tickets are $40 per person. Tickets for Designated Drivers are just $10. Designated drivers will receive complimentary Coca-Cola fountain beverages during the event.

Admission prices for this year's Beer Fest are dramatically reduced to keep in line with the team's commitment to creating affordable events in this day and age of price increases. The $25 ticket is the lowest Beer Fest ticket in the area and more than $25 less than this same event last year.

The Amazing Ballpark Beer Fest will feature live music on field with Irv Lyons Jr. and the Light as well as the Fabulous Ripcords. A live DJ will be on the 315Bullpen Bar, and Tim Forbes will be playing acoustic on the Rocky's Cigars Spirit and Cigar Deck on the Salt City Deck in right field.

More than 80 different Craft Beers will be available, and many of which will be direct from the brewery with brewers at the pouring stations. The Stadium will feature Craft Beers across the entire Stadium from the 315 Bullpen Bar, throughout the main concourse, and out to the Salt City Deck. The event is rain or shine as the concourse is completely covered, and the Metropolitan Club will be used in the event of rain.

The first 1,000 attendees will receive a complimentary Amazing Ballpark Beer Fest Pint Glass, courtesy of Nave Law Firm. The first 1,000 attendees will receive a voucher upon entry for the pint glass, which can be redeemed for the glass at the end of the event upon exit.

All attendees must be 21 years or older to attend, no infants or toddlers will be allowed entry.

Food will be available for purchase during Beer Fest from Danny's Steaks and Pavone's Pizza. Danny's Steaks will feature a variety of cheesesteak options and fries. Pavone's Pizza will serve cheese and pepperoni pizza.

Tickets for the Amazing Ballpark Beer Fest can be purchased at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium or over the phone at 315-474-7833 during regular office hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or anytime online at https://www.amazingbeerfest.com/.

