Sosa Optioned to Charlotte Knights

August 19, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







Infielder Lenyn Sosa was optioned to the Charlotte Knights from the Chicago White Sox today. Sosa, 22, will play second base and bat leadoff for the Knights tonight in game four of the team's six-game series against the Syracuse Mets from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. First pitch is on tap for 7:04 p.m.

With the Knights this season, Sosa is hitting .275 (25-for-91) with 10 runs scored, six doubles, two home runs, 10 RBIs and two stolen bases. He began the 2022 campaign with Double-A Birmingham and hit .331 (85-for-257) with 47 runs scored, 10 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 48 RBIs over 62 games. In 11 games with the White Sox this season, he hit .114 (4-for-35) with a home run and one RBI. Sosa entered the 2022 season ranked by Baseball America as the number 17 prospect in the White Sox system.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.