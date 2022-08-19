Sosa Optioned to Charlotte Knights
August 19, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
Infielder Lenyn Sosa was optioned to the Charlotte Knights from the Chicago White Sox today. Sosa, 22, will play second base and bat leadoff for the Knights tonight in game four of the team's six-game series against the Syracuse Mets from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. First pitch is on tap for 7:04 p.m.
With the Knights this season, Sosa is hitting .275 (25-for-91) with 10 runs scored, six doubles, two home runs, 10 RBIs and two stolen bases. He began the 2022 campaign with Double-A Birmingham and hit .331 (85-for-257) with 47 runs scored, 10 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 48 RBIs over 62 games. In 11 games with the White Sox this season, he hit .114 (4-for-35) with a home run and one RBI. Sosa entered the 2022 season ranked by Baseball America as the number 17 prospect in the White Sox system.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 19, 2022
- Game Information: Iowa Cubs (52-62) vs. Indianapolis Indians (55-57) - Indianapolis Indians
- Sosa Optioned to Charlotte Knights - Charlotte Knights
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- August 19 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- "WooSox X RYAN FITZGERALD" to Become First Player Merchandise Line in Minor League Baseball - Worcester Red Sox
- Rogers Set to Make Rehab Start with Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Late Rally Gets Job Done in Columbus - Toledo Mud Hens
- Jumbo Shrimp-Sounds Doubleheader on Sunday to Commence at 4:35 p.m. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 19 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Mets Announce Amazing Ballpark Beer Fest at NBT Bank Stadium: Saturday, September 24 - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Drop Thursday's Game to Mets 11-10 - Charlotte Knights
- Syracuse Survives Rain-Soaked Slugfest in Charlotte with 11-10 Mets Win on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.