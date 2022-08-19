Jumbo Shrimp-Sounds Doubleheader on Sunday to Commence at 4:35 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sunday's doubleheader between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Nashville Sounds will begin at 4:35 p.m. ET from 121 Financial Ballpark. Gates will open at 4 p.m.

Each game on Sunday will be a seven-inning contest. Game two of the doubleheader will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Jacksonville and Nashville will also be playing a doubleheader on Friday with first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. for game one. The teams will play two seven-inning contests.

Tickets to both Friday and Sunday's doubleheader are single-admission, meaning one ticket is good for both games. Tickets are available on www.jaxshrimp.com or by calling the Miller Electric Box Office at (904) 358-2846.

On a Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, kids can feel like the pros after each Sunday game by running the bases once the field is clear. Plus, each Sunday will feature complimentary pregame face painting and balloon animals.

Coverage of Sunday's doubleheader starts at 4:20 p.m. on MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.

