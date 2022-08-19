Jumbo Shrimp-Sounds Doubleheader on Sunday to Commence at 4:35 p.m.
August 19, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sunday's doubleheader between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Nashville Sounds will begin at 4:35 p.m. ET from 121 Financial Ballpark. Gates will open at 4 p.m.
Each game on Sunday will be a seven-inning contest. Game two of the doubleheader will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
Jacksonville and Nashville will also be playing a doubleheader on Friday with first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. for game one. The teams will play two seven-inning contests.
Tickets to both Friday and Sunday's doubleheader are single-admission, meaning one ticket is good for both games. Tickets are available on www.jaxshrimp.com or by calling the Miller Electric Box Office at (904) 358-2846.
On a Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, kids can feel like the pros after each Sunday game by running the bases once the field is clear. Plus, each Sunday will feature complimentary pregame face painting and balloon animals.
Coverage of Sunday's doubleheader starts at 4:20 p.m. on MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 19, 2022
- "WooSox X RYAN FITZGERALD" to Become First Player Merchandise Line in Minor League Baseball - Worcester Red Sox
- Rogers Set to Make Rehab Start with Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Late Rally Gets Job Done in Columbus - Toledo Mud Hens
- Jumbo Shrimp-Sounds Doubleheader on Sunday to Commence at 4:35 p.m. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 19 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Mets Announce Amazing Ballpark Beer Fest at NBT Bank Stadium: Saturday, September 24 - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Drop Thursday's Game to Mets 11-10 - Charlotte Knights
- Syracuse Survives Rain-Soaked Slugfest in Charlotte with 11-10 Mets Win on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Rogers Set to Make Rehab Start with Jumbo Shrimp
- Jumbo Shrimp-Sounds Doubleheader on Sunday to Commence at 4:35 p.m.
- Former Jumbo Shrimp Garrett Doubles Twice in MLB Debut
- Jacksonville and Nashville Postponed Thursday Night
- Former Jacksonville Lefty Nardi Debuts in the Show