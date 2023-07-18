WooSox to Celebrate 2nd Annual "UniBank Women in Sports Day" Saturday, July 29

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will celebrate their 2nd annual "UniBank Women in Sports Day" at Polar Park Saturday, July 29, when the team hosts the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) at 4:05 p.m.

From 12:30-2 p.m., the club will host a free panel on the Shaw's Visitors Bullpen Terrace at Polar Park. The panel features three female trailblazers in baseball: Janet Marie Smith, Naomi Silver, and Maybelle Blair. The panel will be moderated by longtime NESN personality, Jayme Parker. Gates open at noon.

Fans do not need a ticket to the game to attend the panel. However, the WooSox will offer a special ticket package that includes a spot at the panel, a ticket in the Third Base Field Box or on the Simply Orthodontics Berm in left field, $2 of loaded value, and a limited-edition UniBank Women in Sports shirt.

Fans can purchase their ticket package at fevogm.com/event/Womensports7. Groups larger than 15 people can reach Group Experience Coordinator Lauren Dutton at [email protected].

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of ticket packages and limited-edition "Women Belong in Sports" hats will be donated to Abby's House in support of their mission to provide shelter, affordable housing, and advocacy and support services to homeless, battered, and low-income women in Worcester. To learn more about Abby's House, visit abbyshouse.org.

The panel discussion will debut on NESN after the Red Sox game Saturday, August 5, and will be telecast several more times throughout August.

Janet Marie Smith is the Executive Vice President of Planning and Development for the Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as the Founder and Executive Chair of Elysian Park Planning. Three decades before Polar Park became a civic jewel in "The Heart of the Commonwealth," she helped bring Larry Lucchino's first ballpark vision to life with the creation of Oriole Park at Camden Yards in 1992. The renowned architect and urban planner has most recently led a host of improvements and renovations to Dodger Stadium. Previously, Smith converted Olympic Stadium in Atlanta to Turner Field, and in Boston, she and Lucchino partnered to make a decade of improvements to save, protect, and enhance Fenway Park, "America's Most Beloved Ballpark."

Naomi Silver became the first and only female at the helm of a professional Minor League Baseball club in 1989. In addition to serving as President, CEO, and COO of the Rochester Red Wings, the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals (previously the Minnesota Twins from 2003-2020 and the Baltimore Orioles from 1961-2002), Silver represents all 30 Triple-A clubs on Major League Baseball's Governance Committee.

Maybelle Blair was a pitcher in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League in 1948, which inspired the 1992 hit film, A League of Their Own. Now 96 years old, Blair still travels across the country advocating for women's baseball. She's been featured on CBS Sunday Morning, Good Morning America, MLB Network, and Rachel Ray, as well as in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Los Angeles Times. Additionally, she serves as an ambassador for the Boston Red Sox' Women's Fantasy Camp, Baseball For All, and the International Women's Baseball Center. Currently, Blair is working to build a women's baseball center in Rockford, Illinois, the original home of the Rockford Peaches.

Jayme Parker has been a media personality with NESN since 1996, when she was named co-anchor of NESN SportsDesk, the network's daily rotating sports news and highlights program that aired every 15 minutes from 5 a.m. through 9 a.m. She is the creator and host of "Outside the Fame," a TV series featuring current and former athletes with New England ties, and in March of 2019, she made Boston Bruins history as their first female public address announcer.

Before the panel, at 10 a.m., youngsters can participate in a WooSox Youth Clinic, presented by Hanover Insurance. WooSox players and coaches will provide personal instruction on Polar Park's outfield grass. Register at WooSox.com.

After the panel, attendees can play family-friendly games on Plymouth Street until the WooSox game. During pre-game ceremonies, the WooSox will recognize Silver and Blair. They will also honor Abby's House as their "Heart of Worcester," presented by Polar Beverages; the Pawtucket Slaterettes, the oldest all-female baseball league in the country; and Worcester State University's Women's Ice Hockey team, which captured their second straight Eastern Collegiate Hockey Alliance Championship in February.

"UniBank is honored to be one of the original 21 Founding Partners who were instrumental in bringing the Worcester Red Sox to town," said Michael Welch, CEO of UniBank. "We take seriously our role as the largest bank headquartered in Central Massachusetts. When local organizations like the Worcester Red Sox and UniBank flourish, our community is the beneficiary. We are honored to be the sponsor of the UniBank Women in Sports Day, as UniBank is a longtime supporter of women's business and nonprofit initiatives, as well as athletic programs."

After the game, fans can enjoy a Sunset Catch on the Field, presented by Dunkin'.

