Late Hitting Pushes Jacksonville to Win in Series Opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Clutch hitting in the eighth inning pushed the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 6-4 win over the Nashville Sounds Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.

Tied at four in the top of the eighth Xavier Edwards walked and Austin Allen singled, putting runners at the corners. Charles Leblanc entered as a pinch runner for Allen and two batters later Jordan Groshans whacked a base hit to give Jacksonville (41-49, 9-7) a 5-4 lead. Jerar Encarnacion followed with an RBI single off Nashville (48-41, 8-7) reliever Jake Cousins (L, 1-1) to push the lead to 6-4.

Nashville threatened in the bottom of the ninth. A walk and a single brought the go-ahead run to the plate and a wild pitch put the tying run at second. Jacksonville reliever Geoff Hartlieb (S, 4) was able to get the next three outs, stranding two runners on base

The Sounds got started with a bang in the bottom of the first as Luis Urias (4) walloped a solo home run off Jumbo Shrimp starter Enmanuel De Jesus. Sal Frelick and Abraham Toro followed with back-to-back singles and Keston Hiura walked to load the bases. After consecutive strikeouts, Tyler Naquin knocked a two-run single to put Nashville up 3-0.

The Jumbo Shrimp responded immediately in the top of the second. With two outs, Groshans walked and Encarnacion (19) blasted a two-run homer off Sounds starter Justin Jarvis, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

Jacksonville evened the score in the top of the third. Jake Mangum started the frame with a single and Jacob Amaya doubled, putting runners on second and third. Edwards flew out to left but Mangum scored to tie the contest at three.

Nashville regained the lead in the bottom of the third. With one out, Payton Henry singled and Naquin walked. After a pop out, Cam Devanney doubled to plate Henry as the go-ahead run 4-3.

The series continues Wednesday between the Jumbo Shrimp and the Sounds at 7:35 p.m. ET. Jacksonville hands the ball to RHP Ronald Bolaños (3-8, 7.44 ERA) and Nashville will counter with RHP Caleb Boushley (5-4, 4.61 ERA).

