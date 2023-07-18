Alexander Walks off Saints with Single for 1-0 Win

PAPILLION, NEB. - CJ Alexander ended a pitchers duel in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off single as the Omaha Storm Chasers took the series opener over the St. Paul Saints with a 1-0 victory Tuesday afternoon at Werner Park.

Anthony Veneziano, James McArthur and Walter Pennington (4-0) combined on the mound for Omaha's second shutout win of the year, holding the Saints to two hits and two walks with 10 combined strikeouts. All four baserunners came against Veneziano over the first four innings of the game, as the lefthander finished the day with seven strikeouts and combined with McArthur and Pennington to retire the final 17 St. Paul hitters of the afternoon and 23 of the last 24.

The Storm Chasers only mustered four baserunners across the first eight innings, also two hits and two walks, but three of those baserunners were subsequently thrown out on the bases.

Alexander was Omaha's first baserunner of the game as he walked in the second inning, but was promptly erased on a double play. While Tucker Bradley doubled in the fourth, he was thrown out at third trying to advance on a ground ball. Angelo Castellano walked and advanced to third, but was also thrown out trying to advance on a ground ball, unable to break the 0-0 tie.

After Pennington fired a 1-2-3 top of the ninth inning, Bradley opened the bottom of the ninth with his second double of the game, but was thrown out at home trying to score the game-winning run on a single from Nick Loftin. Loftin remained on second base until there were two outs and Alexander lined a single to left field to score the game's only run, a 1-0 win and the second walk-off of the year.

The lone run produced Omaha's first 1-0 victory since July 4, 2019 vs. Nashville. Two hits and four overall baserunners allowed by the pitching staff were the fewest by the team this season.

Now a game within .500, the Chasers will try and bring their season record back even Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. CT as right-hander Jonathan Bowlan takes the mound at Werner Park in the second game of this week's series with the Saints.

