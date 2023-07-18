Bats Fall to Columbus 5-3 Following Rain Delay
July 18, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY - The Bats couldn't complete the comeback win over the Columbus Clippers, dropping a 5-3 game in the series opener.
Due to a two and forty-five minute rain delay, fifth longest delay in Bats history, the game was only scheduled for seven innings due to the 9:15 p.m. start time.
After a belated first pitch, Columbus came out of the delay swinging and scored in the top of the first.
Louisville loaded the bases in their half after back-to-back walks, followed by a single on a fly ball from Henry Ramous. Nick Martini scored a run on a fielder's choice to tie up the ball game.
Columbus responded in the following two innings, adding four runs and extending their lead 5-1.
Louisville tacked on another run in the bottom of the third. Micheal Siani singled on a fly ball and was brought home by Martini's RBI double, cutting the Clippers lead to 5-2.
The Bats kept the momentum rolling through the bottom of the fourth. Jose Barrero soloed a 412ft home run, his fifth this season, and put Louisville just two runs behind the Clippers.
Louisville threatened in the final frame of the game when Siani doubled on a line drive in the bottom of the seventh and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Martini walked to put runners on the corners with one out, but the Bats ultimately failed to bring in a run.
The Louisville Bats will continue the six-game series against the Columbus Clippers tomorrow evening. The first pitch is scheduled for Wednesday, July 19th, 6:35 pm E.T at Louisville Slugger Field.
