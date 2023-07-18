7.18.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (42-47, 9-6) at Iowa Cubs (52-36, 9-6)

LOCATION: Principal Park

FIRST PITCH: 7:38 PM ET

GAME #90 / ROAD #46: Indianapolis Indians (42-47, 9-6) at Iowa Cubs (52-36, 9-6)

PROBABLES: RHP Luis Ortiz (2-2, 2.94) vs. LHP Jordan Wicks (1-0, 5.79)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT SUNDAY: Josh Bissonette cranked his first career Triple-A home run to cap a six-run fifth inning, and Chris Owings and Alika Williams each hit solo home runs to carry the Indianapolis Indians to an 11-4 win and series victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Sunday night at Werner Park. Locked in a 3-3 tie through four innings, the Indians erupted for six runs in the fifth inning on five hits and three walks. Miguel Andújar opened the frame with a single to extend his hitting streak to 14 games and later scored on a bases-loaded single by Grant Koch that made it 4-3. Indianapolis extended its lead thanks to a two-run single off the bat of Vinny Capra and three-run shot by Bissonette. Williams homered for a second consecutive night in Indy's next turn at the plate as Indy continued to pour onto its lead. The Indians scored early and often as they captured their sixth series win of the season.

BISS LEAVES THE YARD: Infielder Josh Bissonette sent a three-run blast over the left-center wall to cap a six-run frame that put Sunday's finale out of reach for the Storm Chasers. It was his first home run since July 27, 2021 with Double-A Altoona vs. Harrisburg and only the second of his career in 210 professional games. The 26-year-old drove in a season-high three runs on Sunday, his most since he had three RBI on June 24, 2022 vs. Memphis.

CAPRA NABS FOUR: After playing 343 professional baseball games without a four-hit game, infielder Vinny Capra has two four-hit games in his last 11 games with Indianapolis. On Sunday, he finished a perfect 4-for-4 with two runs, two doubles, three RBI and a walk. The 27-year-old is hitting .342 (27-for-79) with six doubles, a home run, 19 RBI and 20 walks to just 14 strikeouts in 27 games with Indianapolis.

ALIKA BRINGS THE JUICE: Alika Williams left the yard for the sixth time in his last 17 games with Indianapolis on Sunday night. He has slugged nine extra-base hits in his last 14 games. He has six multi-hit games over his last nine and is hitting .378 (17-for-45) with four doubles, three home runs and six RBI in 12 games in July. Since June 23, his six home runs lead the team, followed by Ji Man Choi and Chris Owings who've notched three apiece. His home run on Sunday was his 11th of the season between Double-A Montgomery and Indianapolis, which is a new single-season career high. After slugging just one extra-base hit in his first 11 games with Indy, the shortstop has hit for extra bases 11 times in his last 17 games. The 24-year-old is hitting .311 (33-for-106) with six doubles, six home runs, 14 RBI, 14 walks and a .936 OPS in 30 games.

MIGGY KEEPS IT COMING: After recording a career-high 20-game hitting streak from May 24-June 18, Miguel Andújar is at it again with a current 14-game hitting streak dating back to June 29. Last Friday, Andújar joined Josh Palacios as Indians to record two five-RBI games this season and is the fourth Indian in Victory Field era to have multiple five-RBI performances in a season (also: Brandon Moss (2x), 2010; Roberto Petagine (3x), 1998). Over his past 14 contests, Andújar is hitting .419 (26-for-62) with six extra-base hits, 20 RBI and 1.062 OPS. Since returning to the Indians lineup on May 24 after being designated for assignment by Pittsburgh, he is hitting .404 (72-for-178) with 35 runs scored, 15 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 49 RBI and a 1.087 OPS while hitting safely in 38 of 42 games. The 28-year-old currently leads the International League in batting average (.365) and ranks among International League full-season qualifiers in RBI (2nd, 64), hits (5th, 97), doubles (T-6th, 23), OPS (7th, 1.013), slugging percentage (7th, .590) and on-base percentage (8th, .423).

DEFENSE STAYS SOLID: The Indians defense did not commit an error over the weekend in their first three games following the All-Star break. They are one of four Interational League teams to not commit an error on the weekend - including this week's opponent, Iowa. Since May 1, the Indians have a .985 fielding percentage in 2,230 total chances, which is the second best in the IL behind only Gwinnett (.986).

MACGREGOR POST ZEROS: Travis MacGregor posted his fourth-consecutive scoreless outing on Sunday night, extending his scoreless streak to 7.2 innings. Since being promoted to Indianapolis on June 16, he is 1-0 with a 1.98 ERA (3er/13.2ip) in seven appearances (one start).

TONIGHT: The Indians and I-Cubs will begin a six-game set at Principal Park on Tuesday night at 7:38 PM ET. This week is the team's third matchup of the season and second at Iowa. The teams split their first six-game series at Victory Field from May 16-21. In their most recent matchup, Iowa took five of six from June 13-18 at Iowa. Tonight, right-hander Luis Ortiz (2-2, 2.94) will take the mound for Indianapolis against Iowa's southpaw Jordan Wicks (1-0, 5.79). Wicks will make his first career appearance against Indianapolis - he is currently rated the Cubs' No. 5 rated prospect by MLB Pipeline.

ORTIZ TAKES THE HILL: Hard-throwing right-hander Luis Ortiz will take the hill tonight for the Indians at Principal Park in his first career appearance against the Iowa Cubs. Tonight will be his second appearance (first start) with Indianapolis since being optioned by Pittsburgh on July 5. He made seven starts with Indianapolis to start the season and went 2-1 with a 2.23 ERA (8er/32.1ip). He was named the Indians April Player of the Month after posting a 2.81 ERA (8er/25.2ip) with 22 strikeouts in five starts - including two quality starts. He was recalled by Pittsburgh on May 5, he is 2-3 with a 4.86 ERA (29er/53.2ip) in 11 games (10 starts).

THIS DATE IN 1986: Tom Romano (2x), Luis Rivera (2x), Herm Winningham (2x), Derrell Baker and Dallas Williams each stole bases to lead the Indians to a team-record eight bases swiped in an 8-6 win over Oklahoma City. Romano also went 3-for-3 and drove in four runs in the win.

