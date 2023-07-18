Capra Homers in Indians' 7-3 Loss at Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa - Vinny Capra ripped a solo home run and run-scoring double, but the Indianapolis Indians couldn't string together hits in a 7-3 loss to the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday night at Principal Park.

Iowa (53-36, 10-6) never trailed in the series opener, scoring three runs in the second inning and two more in the fourth to put away the Indians. Edwin Rios opened the scoring with his fourth home run in Triple-A this season, and Yonathan Perlaza laced a two-out, two-run double. After Capra cleared the left-field wall with his second home run of the season in the third, Perlaza pushed the home team's advantage to 5-1 with a two-out, two-run shot.

Indianapolis (42-48, 9-7) inched within two runs again in the fifth behind Capra's RBI double and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Rodolfo Castro, but Luis Vazquez doubled home Alexander Canario in the home half. Bryce Windham added a sacrifice fly for Iowa in the eighth.

Already with a career-high 20-game hitting streak this season, Miguel Andújar extended his current hitting streak to 15 games with a single to center field in the fifth inning.

Nick Neidert (W, 5-3) threw 3.0 innings of one-hit ball in relief. Luis Ortiz (L, 2-3) was charged with six earned runs on eight hits and four walks with two strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched.

The Indians and I-Cubs continue their series on Wednesday at 1:08 PM ET. LHP Cam Alldred (5-2, 4.40) is expected to start for Indy against RHP Ben Brown (4-6, 5.76).

