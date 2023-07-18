Capra Homers in Indians' 7-3 Loss at Iowa
July 18, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Vinny Capra ripped a solo home run and run-scoring double, but the Indianapolis Indians couldn't string together hits in a 7-3 loss to the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday night at Principal Park.
Iowa (53-36, 10-6) never trailed in the series opener, scoring three runs in the second inning and two more in the fourth to put away the Indians. Edwin Rios opened the scoring with his fourth home run in Triple-A this season, and Yonathan Perlaza laced a two-out, two-run double. After Capra cleared the left-field wall with his second home run of the season in the third, Perlaza pushed the home team's advantage to 5-1 with a two-out, two-run shot.
Indianapolis (42-48, 9-7) inched within two runs again in the fifth behind Capra's RBI double and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Rodolfo Castro, but Luis Vazquez doubled home Alexander Canario in the home half. Bryce Windham added a sacrifice fly for Iowa in the eighth.
Already with a career-high 20-game hitting streak this season, Miguel Andújar extended his current hitting streak to 15 games with a single to center field in the fifth inning.
Nick Neidert (W, 5-3) threw 3.0 innings of one-hit ball in relief. Luis Ortiz (L, 2-3) was charged with six earned runs on eight hits and four walks with two strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched.
The Indians and I-Cubs continue their series on Wednesday at 1:08 PM ET. LHP Cam Alldred (5-2, 4.40) is expected to start for Indy against RHP Ben Brown (4-6, 5.76).
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 18, 2023
- Late Hitting Pushes Jacksonville to Win in Series Opener - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bats Fall to Columbus 5-3 Following Rain Delay - Louisville Bats
- Missed Chances Loom Large for Sounds in Frustrating Defeat - Nashville Sounds
- Capra Homers in Indians' 7-3 Loss at Iowa - Indianapolis Indians
- Iowa Wins Series Opener - Iowa Cubs
- Tides Run Up Score Late as Stripers Drop Series Opener 12-1 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Wings Roll Bulls, 12-8, in Series Opener - Rochester Red Wings
- Rafaela, Abreu Blast Home Runs in 5-3 Loss to Scranton - Worcester Red Sox
- Buffalo Slugs Its Way Past Syracuse, 13-4, on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Bisons Blast Way to 13-4 Win Over Syracuse on Tuesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Mayo Hits First Triple-A Home Run in Win at Gwinnett - Norfolk Tides
- Red Wings Beat Bulls 12-8 - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs Stun Mud Hens in Ninth to Steal Series Opener - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Redbirds Shut Out Knights to Open Six-Game Series - Memphis Redbirds
- Knights Fall to Redbirds 4-0 on Tuesday Night - Charlotte Knights
- RailRiders Down Red Sox, 5-3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Ninth Inning Comeback Propels IronPigs to Win Over Mud Hounds - Toledo Mud Hens
- 7.18.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (42-47, 9-6) at Iowa Cubs (52-36, 9-6) - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB Game Notes - July 18 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Allen Scheduled to Rehab with SWB - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- July 18 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Alexander Walks off Saints with Single for 1-0 Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Dobnak Impressive, But Saints Lose Pitchers Duel on Walk-Off Single in Ninth, 1-0 - St. Paul Saints
- WooSox to Celebrate 2nd Annual "UniBank Women in Sports Day" Saturday, July 29 - Worcester Red Sox
- WooSox Honor Employees with First Monthly YES Awards - Worcester Red Sox
- INF Orelvis Martinez Set to Make Bisons Debut Tonight in Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 18 vs. Durham - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Announce 'Mark Aichinger Bobblehead Giveaway' on Saturday, Sept 2 vs. Indianapolis - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings Homestand Highlights - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, July 18th to Sunday, July 23rd - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Capra Homers in Indians' 7-3 Loss at Iowa
- 7.18.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (42-47, 9-6) at Iowa Cubs (52-36, 9-6)
- No. 35 Minor League Prospect Endy Rodríguez Recalled by Pirates
- Six-Run Fifth Lifts Indians to Series Win Over Storm Chasers
- 7.16.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (41-47, 8-6) at Omaha Storm Chasers (42-43, 4-9)