WooSox Honor Employees with First Monthly YES Awards

July 18, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







Two-and-a-half years removed from the inaugural opening day at Polar Park, the Worcester Red Sox take every chance they get to gratify the fans that retain the team's position in the MILB's Top-10 for attendance. For Chairman Larry Lucchino and President Dr. Charles Steinberg, the treatment of these fans is why the Worcester faithful return to night-after-night, year-after-year to occupy the ballpark's 9,508 seats.

"9,508 is a very special number to us," says Steinberg. "The nine represents where we came from, honoring Red Sox legend Ted Williams. The 508 represents where we are today and will be tomorrow-508 is the area code of the City of Worcester."

Although they've presided over the club for just three years, Lucchino and Steinberg preserve an adage of fan service more than 20 years in the making, dating back to their days with the San Diego Padres.

Lucchino defines his organization's approach to sufficient service with just one word: "Yes."

"We're in the Yes business," says Lucchino. "Any question, any qualm, the answer from our staff to our fans should be, and always will be: Yes."

To exemplify this confirmation credo, the WooSox honored employees at the end of the 2022 season with "YES Awards," given to those who display exemplary service and spirit to fans and colleagues alike.

"You look for people who will treat you the way you want to be treated at a ballgame," Steinberg says. "If you have a question and you ask it to the usher, you want that usher to look at you-smile, be approachable, be high, be knowledgeable-and be helpful. That's a lot, and yet we all think that we can do that, and so we created the YES Awards."

As part of the WooSox '23 motto: 'Even More to Do and See,' the "YES Awards," are now being bestowed monthly, as opposed to at year's end. On Friday, June 23, the honorees for May's YES Awards were honored on-field pregame.

In addition to the gratification of WooSox leadership, and their pregame moment in the sun, the honorees each received a $50 gift card to the WooSox team store, a $50 gift card to the Mercantile, two advantageous seats to a WooSox game of their choosing, and vouchers for the DCU Blub buffet.

The honorees are as follows: Barrett Erwin of the Mascot Team; Ben Wilson of the Facilities Dept.; David and Ryan Sheehan-a father son duo, the former is an usher, and the latter works for WooSox Productions; Ambassador Diane Flanagan, Ed Lavoie of Polar Park Security; Eric Tully of Professional Sports Catering; Ticket taker Gerard Piscitelli; Griffin LaPosta of the WooSox Grounds Crew; Clubhouse staffer Joey Cook; Team Store Associate, Kassie Michalak; Ticketer Kristin Auger; WooSox Blue Woo Shuttle Driver Patti Malanson; and WooSox 50/50 Raffle seller, Tony Nuahn.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.