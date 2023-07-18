INF Orelvis Martinez Set to Make Bisons Debut Tonight in Syracuse

Today INF ORELVIS MARTINEZ is scheduled to make his Buffalo Bisons debut after being promoted from the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Martinez currently ranks as the fourth overall prospect in the Blue Jays organization, according to MLB Pipeline.

He has spent each of the past two seasons with New Hampshire, amassing 30 home runs and 76 RBIs last year. Martinez set a new Fisher Cats franchise record for single season home runs with 30 in 2022.

This year in the Eastern League, Martinez was batting .226 with 17 homers and 46 RBIs prior to his promotion. Eleven of his 17 homers were hit in May, creating a new single-month high for the New Hampshire franchise in the process.

The 21-year-old has remained one of the top prospects in the organization since he originally signed with Toronto as a Minor League free agent on July 4, 2018. In four Minor League seasons, Martinez has appeared in 326 total games across four different levels of the organization.

He combined to record 56 extra-base hits in 2021 with Dunedin (A) and Vancouver (A+), including 26 doubles and 28 home runs, while racking up 86 RBIs.

This season, Martinez was slashing .339/.485/.824 for New Hampshire, all improvements over his first season in AA last year.

