Dobnak Impressive, But Saints Lose Pitchers Duel on Walk-Off Single in Ninth, 1-0

July 18, 2023 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







PAPILLION, NE - Randy Dobnak entered his start on Tuesday afternoon at Werner Park having allowed just four runs in his last 22.0 innings. He continued his impressive string of outings tossing 6.0 scoreless innings, but the St. Paul Saints offense was held in check. A walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth sent the Saints to a 1-0 loss at the hands of the Omaha Storm Chasers. The loss drops the Saints to 10-6 in the second half.

With the game scoreless in the bottom of the ninth, Saints reliever Josh Winder allowed a leadoff double to Tucker Bradley. Nick Loftin then singled to center, but Mark Contreras threw out Bradley trying to score as Loftin took second on the throw. After an intentional walk to John Rave, Winder struck out Logan Porter. CJ Alexander, however, ended the game with a fly ball single into left-center that scored Loftin. It was the third time this season the Saints were walked off.

Dobnak faced the minimum through the first three innings, allowing just a one out walk in the second before getting an inning ending double play.

In the fourth, Dobnak allowed a leadoff double to Bradley. Loftin hit a grounder to short and Alex De Goti threw out Bradley trying to take third. Dobnak retired seven consecutive hitters before a one out walk in the sixth to Angelo Castellano. He would steal second and take third on a throwing error by the catcher Chris Williams. With the infield in, Bradley hit a grounder to Kyle Garlick at first who threw home and the Saints tagged out Castellano in a rundown. Dobnak would strikeout the final hitter he faced, Loftin, to end the sixth. Dobnak went 6.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking two and striking out five. He threw 80 pitches, 49 for strikes, getting 10 swings and misses.

The Saints lone two hits came in the first two innings. With two outs, Garlick extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single to center. Trevor Larnach followed with a walk, but Williams grounded into a fielder's choice to end the inning.

In the second, the Saints collected their second and final hit, a one out double by Austin Martin. He was left stranded when Anthony Prato flew out and De Goti struck out.

The only other base runner for the Saints came on a one out walk to Williams in the fourth, but Storm Chasers pitchers retired the final 17 Saints hitters.

It's just the third 1-0 loss in franchise history and the first since August 5, 2021 vs. Louisville. The other 1-0 loss came on July 11, 2021 at Iowa in game one of a doubleheader.

The same two teams meet in game two of the six-game series on Wednesday night at Werner Park at 7:05 p.m. The Saints send RHP Louie Varland (3-0 5.17) to the mound against Storm Chasers RHP Jonathan Bowlan (2-0 3.38). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

