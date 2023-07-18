Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, July 18th to Sunday, July 23rd

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets continue a stretch of nine home games in ten days with a six-game series against the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A Toronto Blue Jays) this week at NBT Bank Stadium. The week features Haudenosaunee Night with a Haudenosaunee jersey giveaway, Latino Night #2 with a Francisco Álvarez bobblehead giveaway, and First Responder Day.

Tuesday, July18th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Join the Syracuse Mets for Taco Tuesday at NBT Bank Stadium, presented by Caz Tortilla Co. and The Score 1260. Fans can enjoy three tacos for just $13 (chicken, beef or vegetarian options available). Tacos can be purchased from the taco carts on the first and third base sides.

Wednesday, July19th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Wednesday home games this season are We Care Wednesdays, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. We Care Wednesdays feature local 501(c)(3) organizations in the park to help promote their cause and raise awareness and money. This week's nonprofits are: Building Men Program Inc., ICAN Family, Make-A-Wish CNY, Small Steps CNY, and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Thursday, July20th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - It's the greatest invention in the history of baseball: Dollar Thursday. Fans can enjoy $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $1 souvenir in the Team Store, $2 Hofmann hot dogs and coneys (4 per transaction), & $3 16 oz. select cans and drafts of Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, Saranac, & 1911 hard ciders. House DJ Joe Driscoll plays all game long on the 315 Bullpen Bar.

Plus, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a light baton giveaway, presented by Velocity Clinical Research.

Friday, July 21st (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Start your weekend with a Craft Beer and Fireworks Friday, presented by the Hops Spot and 93Q. Fans 21 & older can purchase a special ticket package for $25, including a 200-level ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for craft beers at the Hops Spot Beer Garden at NBT Bank Stadium ($27 for a 100-level ticket).

The Syracuse Mets are also celebrating the first Haudenosaunee Night, presented by M&T Bank. Haudenosaunee Night will honor the traditions & culture of the Six Nations of the Haudenosaunee with a pre-game ceremony, specialty on-field jerseys, & a Haudenosaunee jersey giveaway. The first 1000 fans through the gates that day will receive a replica Haudenosaunee jersey, courtesy of M&T Bank. After the game, fans can enjoy a postgame fireworks show also presented by M&T Bank.

The specialty Haudenosaunee jerseys the Mets will wear during the game will be auctioned off online (syracusemets.com/auction) to benefit the Haudenosaunee National Development Group.

Saturday, July22nd (6:35 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m.) - On this Super Saturday, the Syracuse Mets are hosting their second Latino Night of the season when the Mets become the Congueros de Syracuse. This is part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative, and the Mets are celebrating the Hispanic community in Central New York and paying tribute to the love of conga drums and music enjoyed by many.

Plus, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Francisco Álvarez Congueros de Syracuse bubblehead, presented by Embassy Suites Destiny USA.

After the game, fans will enjoy a post-game fireworks extravaganza to put on exclamation point on the night, also courtesy of Embassy Suites Destiny USA.

Sunday, July23rd (1:05 p.m., gates open 12:00 p.m.) - Sunday is a great day to be a kid at NBT Bank Stadium. Every Sunday is Friendly Honda Kids Eat Free Family Sunday. Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a kids popcorn, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink & a kids ice cream.

This Sunday is also First Responder Day where the Syracuse Mets are honoring first responders before the game, presented by ESIP.

Plus, fans can enjoy Sunday Brunch at the ballpark with a special ticket package for Boozy Brunch at the Ballpark, presented by Deep Eddy Vodka. For $60, fans get a ticket to the game, parking, a 90-minute all-you-can-eat brunch that features a rotating menu (Possible items include: French Toast, Belgian Waffles, Frittata's, Fresh Fruit, Salads, Fried Chicken, Sliders), bagels, muffins, bacon, sausage, desserts, soda, water, and bottomless Bloody Mary's and Bottomless Mimosas made with Deep Eddy Vodka. Deep Eddy Vodka swag and a full cash bar are also available.

After the game, kids can run the bases just like their favorite players, presented by West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse.

Tickets for this homestand and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or at syracusemets.com.

