Red Wings Homestand Highlights

July 18, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced the promotional highlights for their six-game series against the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay), beginning on Tuesday, July 18th. This will be the first time the Red Wings and Bulls match up since 2019.

TUESDAY, JULY 18 VS. DURHAM BULLS (RAYS) - 6:45 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:30 P.M.

ZOO HAT GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive a hat that features the African Penguin and a Red Wings logo, courtesy of the Seneca Park Zoo.

THURMAN THOMAS AUTOGRAPH APPEARANCE: Buffalo Bills legend Thurman Thomas will be signing autographs from 5:30 p.m. - 6:20 p.m. near the Red Wings Hall of Fame, presented by Batavia Downs Gaming.

2-FOR-1 TICKETS:Every Tuesday, all 100 & 200-Level tickets are Buy-One-Get-One-Free, courtesy of M&T Bank.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19 VS. DURHAM BULLS (TB) - 6:05 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:00 P.M.

T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY: The first 500 fans will receive a Milo "Don't Stop Retrieving" t-shirt, courtesy of Flower City Group.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

THURSDAY, JULY 20 VS. DURHAM BULLS (TB) - 11:05 A.M., GATES OPEN AT 10:00 A.M.

CAMP DAY: Interested in bringing a camp group out to the ballpark? Please contact ghausknecht@redwingsbaseball.com.

THURSDAYS ARE FOR THE PLATES: The Red Wings will transform into the Rochester Plates, as they do every Thursday, donning the mustard yellow and hamburger brown threads. Every Thursday, the first 200 fans that purchase a Homeplate at the Homeplate concession stand will receive a free Rochester Plates Souvenir Plate. The souvenir plates will also be available for purchase in the Team Store while supplies last.

COLLEGE DAY: Every Thursday, college students, faculty, and staff can purchase a $15 ticket and receive $5 free Diamond Dollars. Diamond Dollars - which can be used at concession stands and in the Team Store - can be picked up on the day of the game at the Red Wings Ticket Office with proof of college ID, presented by Caktus AI.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

FRIDAY, JULY 21 VS. DURHAM BULLS (TB) - 6:45 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:30 P.M.

CANCER SURVIVORS NIGHT: Celebrating all cancer survivors. Get discounted cancer survivors' tickets here, courtesy of Wilmot Cancer Institute.

RALLY TOWEL GIVEAWAY: The first 4,000 fans will receive a rally towel, courtesy of Wilmot Cancer Institute.

KEYCHAIN GIVEAWAY: The first 2,000 fans will receive an Innovative Field Inaugural Season Logo keychain, courtesy of Innovative Solutions.

FIREWORKS: Join us after the game for fireworks, presented by Wilmot Cancer Institute.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

SATURDAY, JULY 22 VS. DURHAM BULLS (TB) - 6:45 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:30 P.M.

CHRISTMAS IN JULY: We will be celebrating Christmas in July with a special "ELF" theme this year. Various game promotions will be centered around this year's theme.

DAN MASON AS 'MASE THE ELF' BOBBLEHEAD: The first 1,000 fans will receive a Dan Mason as 'Mase the Elf' Bobblehead, courtesy of John Betlem Heating, Cooling and Electrical.

FAMILY CAMPOUT NIGHT: Sleepover on the field and watch the movie "ELF" on our videoboards after the game, presented by Wilkins RV & Dunkin. Those attending are asked to fill out this form.

FIREWORKS: Join us for fireworks after the game, presented by ESL Federal Credit Union.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

SUNDAY, JULY 23 VS. DURHAM BULLS (TB) - 1:05 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 12:00 P.M.

FIRST RESPONDERS DAY: Join us as we celebrate all of our local first responders. If you are a first responder, please email efriedman@redwingsbaseball.com for special first responders tickets. Special thanks to Bob Johnson Auto Group for donating the tickets to our first responders.

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB GAME: Since 1927, the Red Wings Knot Hole Kids Club -- available for Wings fans ages 4-12 -- has provided an affordable baseball experience for generations of Rochesterians. In 2023, every Sunday home game is a Knot Hole Kids Club game, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

FAN GIVEAWAY: The first 3,000 fans will receive a fan, courtesy of Airquip.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Run the bases post-game with your favorite mascots, Spikes and Mittsy, presented by Wegmans.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch, courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball.

