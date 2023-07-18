Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 18 vs. Durham

Durham Bulls (8-7, 48-42) vs. Rochester Red Wings (7-8, 41-47)

Tuesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Nathan Wiles (2-0, 5.03) vs. RHP Wily Peralta (3-6, 6.62)

TAKE ME HOME THRUWAY ROADS: The Rochester Red Wings dropped the final game of their three-game set against the Syracuse Mets on Sunday, 8-2...1B MATT ADAMS recorded Rochester's only multi-hit performance in the loss, collecting his 28th extra base hit of the season while adding a walk and a run scored... four Wings relievers combined to work four innings of two-run work out of the bullpen, striking out four while allowing two walks, including a scoreless frame from RHP RICO GARCIA in his Wings debut...RHP WILY PERALTA takes the mound for the Wings to kick off a six-game series against the Durham Bulls, with RHP Nathan Wiles starting for Tampa's top affiliate.

IT'S BEEN A WHILE, BULL: Today marks the beginning of a six-game series against the Durham Bulls, marking the first time since 5/10-12/19 that Rochester will square off against the Bulls...Tampa's top affiliate outscored the Wings 16-14 in the three-game set, taking two of three games against Rochester...the Wings last won a series against Durham on 5/29-31/18 when they swept a three-game series in North Carolina, and haven't won a series in the Flower City against the Bulls since 5/18-20/15.

EXTRA BIG CITY: 1B MATT ADAMS collected Rochester's sole multi-hit performance in Sunday's loss, going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and walk...Adams ranks second among Wings' hitters with 28 extra base hits, five behind LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN for the team lead...the lefty's fourth-inning double came off the bat at 106.1 MPH, Rochester's hardest-hit ball of the day and Adams' third hardest-hit double of the season.

BULLY-PEN: Four bullpen arms were used to cover the final 7.1 frames Sunday, in relief of LHP ANTHONY BANDA, the most by Wings' relievers since 5/29 against the same Mets team...RHP JOEL PEGUERO, RHP ANDRES MACHADO, and RHP RICO GARCIA combined to work four scoreless innings on Sunday, allowing no walks while striking out three...Peguero has now pitched three-straight scoreless outings, striking out four batters and holding a .188 (3-for-16) batting average against over that span (since 7/7)...in his Red Wings debut, Garcia struck out a batter while giving up one hit in his scoreless inning of work, marking his 20th scoreless outing this season in 30 appearances...

Machado, who struck out two batters in his inning of relief, has recorded a strikeout in all but four of his 21 appearances with the Wings this season.

Wings pitchers walked a combined six batters this weekend, the fewest free passes over a three-game stretch since 6/15-G1-6/16 against SWB.

KEEP IT IN THE YARD: After allowing three home runs in Sunday's loss, Rochester finished their series with Syracuse allowing nine long balls, which is the most in a three-game span since 6/15-G2-6/17 against SWB...the Wings last won a game while giving up three or more home runs on 6/15-G2, and the team is 8-19 this season when giving up multiple long balls.

HELLO OLD FRIEND: LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN went 1-for-4 at the plate in Sunday's loss...the lefty collected a hit in all three games against the Mets over the weekend and has now reached base safely in 13 of his 15 games played against Syracuse this season...

Blankenhorn holds a .245 (13-for-53) batting average against his former team with three home runs, four doubles, and 11 RBI in 15 games.

BUILT (RUTHER)FORD TOUGH: RF BLAKE RUTHERFORD reached base safely twice in the loss Sunday, going 1-for-3 with a walk and a run...Rutherford has now reached safely in seven of his last nine games dating back to 7/3-G2, and carries a .338 (23-for-68) batting average in 20 games since being transferred from Double-A Harrisburg on 6/17...

Since making his Wings debut, Rutherford leads qualified players with a .987 OPS, while his four homers tie FRANMILREYES for most on the club.

