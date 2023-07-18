SWB Game Notes - July 18

July 18, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Worcester Red Sox (49-40, 10-4) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (42-45, 8-5)

Game 88 | Home Game 43 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Tuesday, July 18, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Brian Van Belle (1-0, 5.40) vs RHP Jhony Brito (1-1, 6.39)

ALLEN ARRIVES: Greg Allen joins the RailRiders on a rehab assignment after playing two games with the Tampa Tarpons. Allen was placed on the Injured List June 3rd with a right hip flexor strain after playing in 10 games with New York. He was traded from the Red Sox to the Yankees on May 20th of this season. Allen had an assignment clause (also known as an upward mobility clause) that required him to be added to the Red Sox's big-league roster by Friday. With no room for him on Boston's roster, the Red Sox worked a trade with the Yankees, where Allen was required to be added to New York's active roster. The trade is only the sixth between the Yankees and Red Sox since 1972 and first since a deal involving Adam Ottavino in 2021. The 30-year-old switch-hitter played 15 games with the Yankees in 2021.

SEVENTH MONTH STRONG: Andres Chaparro is off to a stellar start in the month of July. He has played a team-high ten games with a .333 batting average. The righty has totaled 13 hits, including four doubles and two home runs. He has batted in 14 runs and scored nine of his own. Chaparro is looking to build back up after a tough month of June where he batted .193 in 24 games.

RAIN MAKES NO DIFFERENCE: The RailRiders are playing .500 ball in rain delayed contests this season. They have won seven and lost seven with any amount of weather-related timing impact. In addition, half of the delays have occurred at PNC Field and the other half on the road. They have a 3-4 record in those contests at home.

PEREIRA'S POWER: Everson Pereira has really impressed as the Yankees #4 prospect in Triple-A with at least one hit in all seven games he has played in. He has also had three of multi-hit and four multi-RBI. Pereira has batted in nine runs and scored eight on 12 hits. The righty has played all three outfield positions. In Somerset, Pereira was batting .291 in 46 total games. There Pereira had 10 doubles and 10 homers.

FIELDING FAUX PAS - The RailRiders have committed a total of 78 errors on the season with one more Sunday evening. This puts them second in the International League with Worcester leading at 86. Andres Chaparro has the most with eleven and David Hamilton with ten. Visalia leads all of Minor League Baseball with 120 errors.

HOMER HEAVEN The RailRiders were the first International League team to hit 100 home runs and they now have 147. This puts them first in all of Minor League Baseball to put the Las Vegas Aviators in second with 142. Worcester has 132 as a team. The New York Yankees have totaled 131, and the Atlanta Braves have the most with 173. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. SWB homered 20 times against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with twenty-one.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb making his debut last night. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect outfielder Everson Periera (#4 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7) , Randy Vasquez (#12), and Clayton Beeter (#13) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.