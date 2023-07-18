Bisons Announce 'Mark Aichinger Bobblehead Giveaway' on Saturday, Sept 2 vs. Indianapolis

July 18, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







There is no person more universally loved at Sahlen Field -unless you're from the other team- than Buffalo Bisons fan, Mark Aichinger. And on Saturday, September 2, the ballpark icon will be celebrated with his very own MARK Bobblehead Giveaway, to be handed out to the first 2,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. before the Bisons host the Indianapolis Indians at 6:05 p.m., presented by Farm Rich (Gates 5:00 p.m.).

The bobblehead features Mark in a Bisons jersey and cap, making the customary gesture he uses to let opposing pitchers know exactly what he thinks of their performance. The night on September 2 will be a celebration of his support as a Bisons season ticket holder for more than 25 years and the passion he brings to every Bisons game he attends at Sahlen Field.

"It cannot be overstated how Mark is not only a part of our Bisons Baseball family, but how he has become such an integral part of the Bisons Baseball Experience at Sahlen Field," said Anthony Sprague, Bisons General Manager. "Our fans and our team feed off his energy and passion. When former Bisons players and coaches return to Buffalo, they look for him. The fun and excitement he brings to every game is what Bisons baseball is all about."

Fans can purchase their tickets to the September 2 Mark Bobble Head Giveaway Night at Bisons.com or by visiting the Sahlen Field Box Office. Bobble Heads will not be available in stores after the event.

For more information, fans should visit Bisons.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.