Allen Scheduled to Rehab with SWB

MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have announced that outfielder Greg Allen has had his Major League Rehab Assignment transferred to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to their series opener against Worcester at PNC Field this evening. The RailRiders host the Red Sox at 6:35 P.M. tonight to start a six-game homestand.

The Yankees acquired Allen was acquired from the Boston Red Sox on May 20 in exchange for pitcher Diego Hernandez. Allen appeared in 10 games for New York after the trade, batting .313 with a home run and a stolen base, before being placed on the Injured List on June 3 with a right hip flexor strain. He began this rehab assignment with Tampa on July 14 and saw action in two games over the weekend.

The 30-year-old is in his second stint with the Yankees. New York acquired him via a trade with San Diego in 2021 for pitcher James Reeves. Allen played 73 games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2021, batting .326 with five homers, 28 batted in and 26 steals. He was added to the Yankees roster in July and saw action in 15 games for the Yankees, hitting .270 with nine runs scored.

Allen was initially drafted by Cleveland in 2014 and made his MLB debut in 2017.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Worcester start their six-game set at PNC Field this evening. For tickets to tonight's game or for 2023 promotional information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

