Allen Scheduled to Rehab with SWB
July 18, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have announced that outfielder Greg Allen has had his Major League Rehab Assignment transferred to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to their series opener against Worcester at PNC Field this evening. The RailRiders host the Red Sox at 6:35 P.M. tonight to start a six-game homestand.
The Yankees acquired Allen was acquired from the Boston Red Sox on May 20 in exchange for pitcher Diego Hernandez. Allen appeared in 10 games for New York after the trade, batting .313 with a home run and a stolen base, before being placed on the Injured List on June 3 with a right hip flexor strain. He began this rehab assignment with Tampa on July 14 and saw action in two games over the weekend.
The 30-year-old is in his second stint with the Yankees. New York acquired him via a trade with San Diego in 2021 for pitcher James Reeves. Allen played 73 games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2021, batting .326 with five homers, 28 batted in and 26 steals. He was added to the Yankees roster in July and saw action in 15 games for the Yankees, hitting .270 with nine runs scored.
Allen was initially drafted by Cleveland in 2014 and made his MLB debut in 2017.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Worcester start their six-game set at PNC Field this evening. For tickets to tonight's game or for 2023 promotional information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 18, 2023
- 7.18.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (42-47, 9-6) at Iowa Cubs (52-36, 9-6) - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB Game Notes - July 18 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Allen Scheduled to Rehab with SWB - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- July 18 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Alexander Walks off Saints with Single for 1-0 Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Dobnak Impressive, But Saints Lose Pitchers Duel on Walk-Off Single in Ninth, 1-0 - St. Paul Saints
- WooSox to Celebrate 2nd Annual "UniBank Women in Sports Day" Saturday, July 29 - Worcester Red Sox
- WooSox Honor Employees with First Monthly YES Awards - Worcester Red Sox
- INF Orelvis Martinez Set to Make Bisons Debut Tonight in Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 18 vs. Durham - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Announce 'Mark Aichinger Bobblehead Giveaway' on Saturday, Sept 2 vs. Indianapolis - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings Homestand Highlights - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, July 18th to Sunday, July 23rd - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- SWB Game Notes - July 18
- Allen Scheduled to Rehab with SWB
- Game Notes - July 16
- RailRiders Top Tides, 10-2
- Game Notes - July 15