Missed Chances Loom Large for Sounds in Frustrating Defeat
July 18, 2023 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds (48-41, 8-8) came up empty too many times, stranding multiple runners in seven different innings in a tough 6-4 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (41-49, 9-7) on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. It is Nashville's fourth straight loss.
It started strongly enough as the Sounds immediately scored three runs. Luis Urías roped a home run to left to start the Sounds' half of the first, then Tyler Naquin parachuted a two-run single in his first plate appearance since June 24. But the lead would not hold. A two-run blast from Jerar Encarnacion in the second and an Xavier Edwards third-inning sacrifice fly tied it at 3-3. Cam Devanney briefly put Nashville up again with a double in the third, but another Jacksonville homer brought it back to even in the fourth.
Nashville had plenty of opportunities to break the deadlock during the contest, stranding multiple runners in each of their first six innings, including leaving the bags loaded in the third. Justin Jarvis kept it close on the mound, locking down the Jumbo Shrimp in the fifth and sixth innings in a strong bounce back effort. Sal Frelick backed up Jarvis with a pair of dazzling defensive plays, nabbing a near-single inches from the turf in the third inning, then inducing a double play with an eye-popping throw to first base in the fifth.
Jacksonville pulled ahead decisively with a pair of runs off Jake Cousins (L, 1-1) in the eighth. The Sounds had yet another chance in the bottom of the ninth, after a walk and double kicked off the frame. But a strikeout and two popouts ended a frustrating night where Nashville stranded 15 men on base and went 3-for-17 with runners in scoring position.
Naquin reached four times, whacking three hits and drawing a walk. Urías, Frelick and Abraham Toro all knocked two hits.
Nashville will try to snap their skid tomorrow night in game two. Caleb Boushley (5-4, 4.61) makes his 19th start of the season for Nashville, while Jacksonville will send out right-hander Ronald Bolaños (3-8, 7.44). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT at First Horizon Park.
Post-Game Notes
The Sounds allowed 10+ hits for the eighth time in their last nine games. They've allowed a Minor League Baseball-high 124 hits over the span. Nashville is 8-21 when they allow 10 or more hits this season.
Tyler Naquin has picked up a hit in each of his last six games, batting .409 (9-for-22) with a homer and five RBI dating back to June 18.
The Sounds left 15 men on base, tied for the second most in a game this season. Nashville stranded 16 in game two of a wild Opening Day doubleheader but managed a walk-off win.
The start of the contest was delayed 57 minutes as storms rolled through the Nashville area.
