WooSox Shutout Red Wings, Win Series Finale 5-0

July 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - Led by spectacular pitching, the Worcester Red Sox (9-8)/(44-48) shutout the Rochester Red Wings (13-5)/(51-40) in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Polar Park, 5-0. Brad Keller, Bryan Mata, Luis Guerrero, Trey Wingenter, and Ryan Zeferjahn combined to allow just two hits as the WooSox earn the series split.

A day after going 2-for-3 with a homer, Matthew Lugo continued his hot hitting, helping the WooSox to an early lead in the second. Bobby Dalbec led off the frame with a double and, after a passed ball, Mickey Gasper drew a free pass to put runners on the corners. With nobody out, Lugo lined a double into the left field corner that scored both runners. By the end of the second, Worcester led, 2-0.

Following scoreless third and fourth innings for both teams, the WooSox threatened to put a crooked number on the board in the fifth. To lead off the frame, Mark Contreras and Chase Meidroth worked back-to-back walks and Nick Sogard blooped a single into center to load the bases with nobody out for Enmanuel Valdez. The 25-year-old grounded into a fielder's choice, but a run scored to give the WooSox a three-run lead. Mickey Gasper followed with a two-out RBI knock up the middle to put Worcester up 4-0 at the end of the fifth.

The four-run advantage would be plenty for the WooSox pitching staff, who was the story all afternoon.

Brad Keller got the start for Worcester on the mound and allowed just two baserunners in four scoreless innings. The right-hander finished with a line of 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K before Bryan Mata replaced him to begin the fifth.

In what will likely be his last rehab outing with the WooSox, Mata fired 18 pitches (11 strikes) in a scoreless inning of work. The Venezuela native allowed one baserunner on a hit by pitch, but a strike 'em out, throw 'em out double play and pop out ended the frame without any hurt.

To begin the sixth inning, Luis Guerrero toed the rubber for the WooSox, following Mata out of the bullpen. After a strikeout and walk, Rochester picked up their first hit of the game, but the 23-year-old escaped the frame unscathed. The WooSox flamethrower would strikeout three over two scoreless innings before handing the ball to Trey Wingenter in the eighth.

Making his WooSox debut, Wingenter tossed a perfect inning while striking out two on just 12 pitches. In the bottom half of the inning, Eddy Alvarez added to Worcester's lead by rocketing his 12th homer of the year to right-center. With three outs to go, the WooSox led, 5-0.

Ryan Zeferjahn entered for Wingenter in the ninth and slammed the door for the WooSox, securing the series split. Guerrero (W, 4-2) was awarded the victory while D.J. Herz (L, 3-3) was handed the defeat in the series finale.

With the conclusion of their six-game series with Rochester, the WooSox will have the next four days off as MLB moves into the All-Star break. Worcester will resume play on July 19 at 7:05 p.m. in Lehigh Valley for a three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies Triple-A affiliate. While pitching matchups have yet to be announced, radio coverage for the series opener will begin at 6:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

After their series with the IronPigs, Worcester will play seven games in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre--including a doubleheader on July 24--before returning home on July 30 for a six-game series against the Buffalo Bisons. Despite their 10-game road trip, activity will continue at Polar Park as the WooSox will host Food Truck, Beer and Bev Fest on July 20 from 5:00-10:00 p.m. For more information, please visit https://www.polarpark.com/foodtrucks

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.