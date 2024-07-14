Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 14 at Worcester

July 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (13-4, 51-39) vs. Worcester Red Sox (8-8, 43-48)

Sunday, July 14, 2024 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP DJ Herz (3-2, 3.75) vs. RHP Brad Keller (2-2, 6.00)

BACK TO OUR WINGING WAYS: The Rochester Red Wings held onto sole possession of first place in the International League second half with a slim 4-3 win over Worcester last night...RHP BRAD LORD secured his second Triple-A win and tossed 5.2 strong innings to keep the WooSox offense at bay...RHP RICO GARCIA recorded a five-out save for his 15th of the season, most by any Red Wing over the last two seasons and second-most in the International League in 2024...offensively, RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN continued his power surge and crushed his third homer of the series and LF STONE GARRETT picked up his fourth multi-hit game in the month of July...Rochester looks for their third consecutive series victory in the finale this afternoon and will send LHP DJ HERZ to the mound for his first start with the Red Wings since 5/30...Worcester will counter with RHP Brad Keller, who is slated to make his second start of the series.

CACTUS JACK(ED): RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN crushed his third home run of the series in yesterday's contest and finished 1-for-4...the homer was his 19th of the season, and traveled 427 feet to dead center, tied for his third-farthest home run of 2024...he is one of four players in the International League with at least three long balls since the series began on 7/9...

He now has nine home runs at Polar Park in his professional career, most of any opposing player since the ballpark opened in 2021.

Ten of his 19 homers have come on the road this season, which ties his 2023 total with Rochester.

LEGALIZED MENESES: 1B JOEY MENESES collected his 300th hit at the Triple-A level last night, finishing 1-for-4 with a run scored...in 269 games at the Triple-A level since his International League MVP campaign in 2018 (with LHV), the Mexico native holds a .291 (300-for-1030) batting average, smacking 48 bombs, knocking in 174 RBI, with an OPS of .832...he is one of 52 IL batters with at least 1,000 at-bats since 2018 and among them, he ranks third in batting average, sixth in slugging percentage (.487), and 11th in OPS (.832)...

In 2022 with Rochester, Meneses led the team with 20 home runs and was second in hits (107) and RBI (64) across just 96 games.

STONEHENGE: LF STONE GARRETT continued his hot hitting in July with his fourth multi-hit game of the month last night, finishing 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and a run scored...among all qualified hitters, the Texas native's .391 (9-for-23) batting average leads the team in July and his 1.272 OPS and .739 SLG are third and fourth-best in the International League, respectively...

The last time Garrett had four or more multi-hit games in a month was August 2023 (5) with Washington in 16 games.

CAUSE WHEN YOU'RE 15... : RHP RICO GARCIA preserved the Red Wings 14th one-run win of the season with a five-out save, his 15th of the season...the Hawaii native turned in 1.2 scoreless frames on just one hit while striking out three...15 saves is good for second-most in the International League, and he is now one of just eight Red Wings closers to reach that number since 2000 (last Jordan Weems in 2022, 16 SV)...

This is his fourth multi-inning save of the season and first since 6/13 against SWB.

GOOD LORD: RHP BRAD LORD picked up his second win of the season with Rochester yesterday, allowing two earned on six hits across 5.2 innings of work while striking out four and walking one...he has allowed two or fewer runs and logged at least 5.0 innings in three of his first four Triple-A starts...Lord has logged 21 strikeouts and just four walks with Rochester since he was promoted on 6/20 (5.25 K/BB), the fourth-best strikeout-to-walk ratio among International League starters (min. 15.0 IP) over that stretch.

ACTION JACKSON: SS JACKSON CLUFF picked up his seventh double of the season last night, which highlighted a 1-for-2 effort at the plate with a pair of walks, a stolen base, and a run scored...he is now a perfect 13-for-13 in stolen base attempts this season, third-most in the International League among players who have yet to be thrown out on the basepaths...

Rochester now has 114 stolen bases this season, tied for fourth-most in the IL.

