Stripers Come up Short in Ninth, Lose 2-1 to Jacksonville
July 14, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (9-9) looked to be eyeing up a third walk-off win of the week but left the tying and winning runs in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth inning in a 2-1 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (8-9) on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field. Gwinnett won the series 4-2.
Decisive Plays: Both Jacksonville runs came on one hit, a two-out single by Griffin Conine off Allan Winans in the fourth. Both runs scored to the line of AJ Smith-Shawver (L, 1-3), who had walked and hit a batter before exiting. Facing Emmanuel Ramirez (S, 9) down 2-0 in the ninth, the Stripers got a lift from a leadoff double from Luke Waddell. Alejo Lopez then reached on an error by shortstop Javier Sanoja. After two strikeouts, Forrest Wall reached on an infield single scoring Waddell to cut the deficit to 2-1. J.P. Martinez looked to be the walk-off hero but struck out looking to end the game.
Key Contributors: Wall (2-for-5, double, RBI) and Waddell (2-for-4, double, run) combined for four of Gwinnett's seven hits. Following 3.2 innings from Smith-Shawver, Winans pitched 5.1 innings in relief (3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO). Max Meyer (W, 1-3) tossed 5.0 scoreless, three-hit innings for Jacksonville, backed by Conine's 1-for-4, two-RBI effort.
Noteworthy: Gwinnett is now 4-12 in series finales, including 4-11 on Sundays. Chadwick Tromp walked in his lone plate appearance, extending his on-base streak to 17 games. Winans lowered his team-best ERA to 2.74 in his second relief outing of the year.
Next Game (Friday, July 19): Gwinnett vs. Charlotte, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live, and 7:00 p.m. ET on Peachtree Sports Network. It's Summer Sports Extravaganza and Fireworks Friday.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 14, 2024
- Tides Drop Final Game In Memphis - Norfolk Tides
- WooSox Head into All-Star Break After Stellar Homestand - Worcester Red Sox
- Hicklen Launches 19th Homer, Sounds Head into All-Star Break with Victory - Nashville Sounds
- Bisons Blank IronPigs, 1-0, in Finale Before Mid-Summer Break - Buffalo Bisons
- Syracuse's Four-Game Winning Streak Ends with 3-2 Loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Kolby Allard Carries Perfect Game into the Sixth, But 'Pigs Shutout in Series Finale - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- WooSox Shutout Red Wings, Win Series Finale 5-0 - Worcester Red Sox
- Bats Earn Sweep of Saints with 9-4 Victory - Louisville Bats
- Saints Swept by Bats, Lose Finale 9-4 - St. Paul Saints
- Trammell Homer Ends RailRiders' Skid - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Stripers Come up Short in Ninth, Lose 2-1 to Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jacksonville Pitching Stars Again, Shrimp Win 2-1 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- July 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - July 14 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Knights Battle Back, Beat the Bulls 7-5 on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 14 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Lord Leads Red Wings over WooSox in Pitchers Duel - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats Extend Winning Streak on Walk-Off Wild Pitch - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Stripers Come up Short in Ninth, Lose 2-1 to Jacksonville
- Three Home Runs Power Stripers to 4-3 Victory over Jacksonville
- Three Home Runs Power Stripers To 4-3 Victory Over Jacksonville
- Storybook Swing from Casteel Walks off Jacksonville in Stripers' 7-6 Win
- Storybook Swing from Casteel Walks-off Jacksonville in Stripers' 7-6 Win