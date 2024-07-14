I-Cubs Lose Close One to Sounds
July 14, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
NASHVILLE, TN - The Iowa Cubs (41-52) fell, 3-2, to the Nashville Sounds (49-44) on Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park.
Iowa jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first, when Bryce Windham led off the afternoon with a ground-rule double over the left field wall and stole third on the following batter. Then, after two flyouts failed to bring Windham home, Cole Roederer ripped a line drive single to right field.
Nashville answered in the bottom of the first, taking a 2-1 lead, as Brewer Hicklen launched a two-run shot to left, driving in Joey Wiemer after his single.
The Sounds added another tally in the bottom of the sixth, when Hicklen reached first on a fielder's choice, stole second, and advanced to third on an error on the steal, and crossed home on a Sam McWilliams wild pitch.
The I-Cubs loaded the bases with one out in the eighth, but the visitors could not score, as the Sounds converted their third double-play of the afternoon.
Iowa brought one across in the ninth. Jake Hager and Darius Hill hit back-to-back singles, Hill's bringing Hager to third. Then, Jack Reinheimer grounded into a near double play, scoring Hager and forcing Hill out at second. Then, with one out and Reinheimer on first, Windham grounded into the I-Cubs fourth double play of the game to end it.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Iowa starter Dan Straily went 5.2 innings and gave up two earned runs on three hits. He gave up one home run, didn't walk a batter, and fanned four
- Relievers Caleb Kilian, Sam McWilliams, and Michael Arias, combined for 2.1 hitless frames
- Sunday marked the 10th loss for Iowa when the I-Cubs out-hit their opponent
- Four double plays are the most by an I-Cubs opponent in a game this season
After the All-Star break, Iowa will play against Memphis on Friday July 19 for the first of a three-game set with first pitch from AutoZone Park slated for 7:05 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 14, 2024
- Saggese Smacks Two Home Runs in Series Finale Win over Norfolk - Memphis Redbirds
- I-Cubs Lose Close One to Sounds - Iowa Cubs
- Tides Drop Final Game In Memphis - Norfolk Tides
- WooSox Head into All-Star Break After Stellar Homestand - Worcester Red Sox
- Hicklen Launches 19th Homer, Sounds Head into All-Star Break with Victory - Nashville Sounds
- Bisons Blank IronPigs, 1-0, in Finale Before Mid-Summer Break - Buffalo Bisons
- Syracuse's Four-Game Winning Streak Ends with 3-2 Loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Kolby Allard Carries Perfect Game into the Sixth, But 'Pigs Shutout in Series Finale - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- WooSox Shutout Red Wings, Win Series Finale 5-0 - Worcester Red Sox
- Bats Earn Sweep of Saints with 9-4 Victory - Louisville Bats
- Saints Swept by Bats, Lose Finale 9-4 - St. Paul Saints
- Trammell Homer Ends RailRiders' Skid - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Stripers Come up Short in Ninth, Lose 2-1 to Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jacksonville Pitching Stars Again, Shrimp Win 2-1 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- July 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - July 14 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Knights Battle Back, Beat the Bulls 7-5 on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 14 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Lord Leads Red Wings over WooSox in Pitchers Duel - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats Extend Winning Streak on Walk-Off Wild Pitch - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.