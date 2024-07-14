I-Cubs Lose Close One to Sounds

July 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







NASHVILLE, TN - The Iowa Cubs (41-52) fell, 3-2, to the Nashville Sounds (49-44) on Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park.

Iowa jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first, when Bryce Windham led off the afternoon with a ground-rule double over the left field wall and stole third on the following batter. Then, after two flyouts failed to bring Windham home, Cole Roederer ripped a line drive single to right field.

Nashville answered in the bottom of the first, taking a 2-1 lead, as Brewer Hicklen launched a two-run shot to left, driving in Joey Wiemer after his single.

The Sounds added another tally in the bottom of the sixth, when Hicklen reached first on a fielder's choice, stole second, and advanced to third on an error on the steal, and crossed home on a Sam McWilliams wild pitch.

The I-Cubs loaded the bases with one out in the eighth, but the visitors could not score, as the Sounds converted their third double-play of the afternoon.

Iowa brought one across in the ninth. Jake Hager and Darius Hill hit back-to-back singles, Hill's bringing Hager to third. Then, Jack Reinheimer grounded into a near double play, scoring Hager and forcing Hill out at second. Then, with one out and Reinheimer on first, Windham grounded into the I-Cubs fourth double play of the game to end it.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Iowa starter Dan Straily went 5.2 innings and gave up two earned runs on three hits. He gave up one home run, didn't walk a batter, and fanned four

- Relievers Caleb Kilian, Sam McWilliams, and Michael Arias, combined for 2.1 hitless frames

- Sunday marked the 10th loss for Iowa when the I-Cubs out-hit their opponent

- Four double plays are the most by an I-Cubs opponent in a game this season

After the All-Star break, Iowa will play against Memphis on Friday July 19 for the first of a three-game set with first pitch from AutoZone Park slated for 7:05 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.