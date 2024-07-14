Knights Beat the Bulls 9-5 on Sunday Night

July 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights pounded out 12 hits en route to a 9-5 win over the Durham Bulls on Sunday night in the finale of the six-game series from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. With the win, the Knights earned a season series win over the Bulls, going 10-8 in head-to-head play in 2024. Sunday's win gave the Knights a series split against the Bulls.

Offensively, the Knights received two hits apiece from Michael Chavis, Oscar Colás, Brooks Baldwin, Edgar Quero and Zach DeLoach. In addition to the hits, Colás, Baldwin and Quero added two RBI each in the finale on Sunday.

Badlwin continued his hot hitting since being promoted from Double-A Birmingham. He finished Sunday's game 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI. The double was his third of the season.

RHP Mike Clevinger started Sunday's game on his major league rehab assignment and was sharp for the Knights. Clevinger allowed one run on three hits over four innings pitched. He walked one batter and struck out three batters in his fourth rehab start with the Knights.

In relief of Clevinger, Charlotte LHP Ky Bush (1-0, 7.56) made his second appearance since being promoted from Double-A Birmingham and was solid on the hill. Bush allowed four runs on five hits over five innings and earned his first career Triple-A victory. Bush walked one batter and fanned three on the night.

Durham LHP Jeffrey Springs (0-2, 4.09), a Belmont, NC native, was saddled with the loss on Sunday in his second MLB rehab start of the week. Spring allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits over 4.2 innings pitched.

The Knights will now have four days off for the All-Star Break, which will take place from Monday through Thursday. On Friday, the Knights will open a three-game road series against the Gwinnett Stripers from Lawrenceville, GA. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. on Friday night from Coolray Field and the "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Monday.

