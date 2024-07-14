Five-Run Eighth Leads Chasers to 6-3 Victory Over Toledo

July 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers took 5 of 6 games in this week's series against the Toledo Mud Hens, concluding wit a 6-3 win Sunday at Werner Park.

In the series finale, Omaha starting pitcher Daniel Lynch IV fired 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and four walks to strand seven for no runs, while striking out four in a no-decision.

With three scoreless innings to open the game, the Chasers scored the game's first run in the bottom of the fourth inning as Nate Eaton reached on a fielding error, then scored on Tyler Gentry's 20th double of season as Omaha took the lead 1-0.

Lynch IV came one inning shy of his third straight quality with his 5.0 scoreless, throwing 11 scoreless innings of his 11.0 frames over two starts against Toledo in this week's series

Jesus Tinoco replaced Lynch IV and tossed a 1-2-3 6th to retire the side quickly. Toledo tied the game off Tinoco in the seventh, as a double and RBI single knotted the game at 1-1.

Steven Cruz entered the mound in the top of the eighth inning and after walking the leadoff batter, allowed a two-run home run to left field for a 3-1 Mud Hens lead, the first lead of the night for Toledo. Cruz retired three of his next four with strikeouts but sent the game to the bottom of the eighth with the Chasers down by two.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Omaha sprung to life with back-to-back doubles by John Rave and Eaton that put two runners in scoring position with no outs. CJ Alexander grounded out to bring in the first run, then Nelson Velázquez followed with a sacrifice fly to right field that brought home Eaton for a tie game 3-3.

Continuing in the bottom of the eighth, Gentry reached on a two-out fielding error, then Ryan Fitzgerald followed with a bloop single to left field. Devin Mann singled to center field to plate Gentry for a 4-3 Omaha lead, then Brian O'Keefe singled in Fitzgerald and Maan for a 6-3 lead.

Left-handed reliever Evan Sisk entered the game in the top of the ninth inning and struck out a pair over a scoreless inning to earn his fourth save of the season for a 6-3 Omaha win.

After four days off for the MLB All-Star Break, the Storm Chasers return to Werner Park Friday, July 19 to 21 as they welcome the Indianapolis Indians for a three-game set, with the first game beginning Friday at 7:05 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.