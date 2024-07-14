Bisons Blank IronPigs, 1-0, in Finale Before Mid-Summer Break

July 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Bisons blanked the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 1-0, Sunday afternoon from Coca-Cola Park, in the final contest before the three-day midsummer break. Chad Dallas struck out eight over four innings and combined with four Herd relievers on a 7-hit shutout of the I-Pigs.

The Bisons enter the break with a 42-50 record and will return to the field Friday night at Sahlen Field for a three-game series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

In a classic pitchers duel that featured just nine hits and only three for extra bases, Dallas and Lehigh Valley's Kolby Allard would be electric on the mound keeping the game at even through much of the game. Dallas was excellent, only giving up two hits in four innings of work and not issuing a single free pass. He would finish with 54 pitches and 38 strikes in an efficient outing, striking out eight of the 14 batters he faced.

The first pitch of the game would be later than scheduled Sunday afternoon due to a 38-minute weather delay, a downpour of rain would threaten Coca-Cola Park until the 1:40 pm start time. It would be a quiet game through the first six innings with both teams pitching suffocating the opposing hitters.

Damiano Palmegiani finally broke the tie on his own in the top of the seventh. The first run of the afternoon came from Palmegiani's 12th homer of the season to give the Bisons a 1-0 lead.

Allard was throwing a perfect game through the first six innings giving up no hits until Alan Roden secured a base hit on a bunt. His only run of the day was on the solo homer from Palmegiani. Allard would still finish his outing with a solid stat line, 6.1 innings of work giving up two hits, one run and notching a team leading five strikeouts.

The Buffalo bullpen was crucial in securing the win, only giving up four hits following Dallas's exit from the mound. Mike Mayers, Beau Sulser, Jose Cuas would all pitch an inning in relief while Hayden Juenger worked the final two frames for his second save of the season. Bisons pitching combined for 12 total strikeouts to win in the series finale.

The Bisons will get four days to rest before kicking off a nine-game home stretch. Before they take on the Syracuse Mets for a six-game home set, Buffalo will have to play the Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in a three-game series. The first game of that series is scheduled for Friday night with the first pitch expected for 7:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.