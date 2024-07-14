Indians Late-Inning Comeback Falls Short in 6-5 Loss

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians put up five unanswered runs in the final three innings, but the comeback attempt fell short in a 6-5 loss to the Columbus Clippers on Sunday at Victory Field.

Trailing by six runs, Indianapolis (6-10, 39-50) rallied with a four-run seventh inning. Henry Davis ended the shutout bid with a solo home run, his second homer in as many games. The Indians offense followed with four doubles in their next six batters, with Malcom Nuñez and Gilberto Celestino combining for the next three runs.

The final run of the game was scored in the ninth when Matt Gorski launched his 15th home run off Anthony Gose (S, 8). It was his first homer since June 18 vs. Iowa.

Following a two-hour, 16-minute rain delay five outs into the game, José Tena crushed a solo home run off a Fineas Del Bonta-Smith (L, 1-1) changeup to give Columbus (10-7, 42-49) the lead in the third inning. The Clippers tallied four additional runs between the fifth and sixth innings courtesy of a sacrifice fly, two singles and a solo blast from Zac Fascia.

Connor Gillispie (W, 3-7) spun 5.1 innings of one-hit baseball and punched out five hitters in the series finale.

Nick Dombkowski started the game strong for Indianapolis, striking out the side in the first prior to the lengthy delay. The Indians then relied on Del Bonta-Smith, Justin Bruihl, Brady Feigl, Ben Heller and Ryder Ryan to finish the contest, with the latter three holding Columbus scoreless through the final three frames.

The Indians defense showed out in the eighth inning to keep Heller's 14.1-inning scoreless streak intact. Liover Peguero made a sliding over-the-shoulder catch in shallow center field to record the first out of the frame, and a nifty double play turned by Peguero caught Tena between third and home.

Following the All-Star break, the Indians return to game action on Friday at Werner Park, home of the Omaha Storm Chasers. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 PM ET.

