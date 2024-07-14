Trammell Homer Ends RailRiders' Skid

July 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

SYRACUSE, NY (July 14) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Syracuse Mets 3-2 on Sunday. In the final game before the All-Star Break, the RailRiders were able to wrap up with a win thanks to a two-run blast from Taylor Trammell in the top of the ninth inning.

Major League rehabber Kodai Senga and Yankees #17 prospect Yoendrys Gómez each pitched a 1-2-3 frame to start off the ballgame.

Syracuse was able to drive in the first run in the second inning. An RBI single from Yolmer Sanchez made it 1-0, but Gómez stranded the bases loaded to keep it at that.

Luke Ritter tacked on another with a solo shot for the Mets.

The RailRiders got on the board in the fourth. Oswald Peraza earned a walk and T.J. Rumfield's knock moved him to third. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Agustín Ramírez made it 2-1.

SWB had some runners on the base paths but could not drive in another against Senga and fellow MLB rehabber Shintaro Funjinami.

The bullpen kept Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the game. Alex Mauricio, Scott Effross, Anthony Misiewicz, and Ron Marinaccio (W, 1-2) each worked scoreless appearances.

Down to their final three outs, the RailRiders worked quickly to bounce back off of Valley View native Max Kranick (L, 1-1). Jeter Downs began with a double and Taylor Trammell connected for a two-run shot to take the lead. Trammell's homer sailed 422 feet for a 3-2 advantage.

Oddanier Mosqueda (S, 3) entered for the bottom of the ninth and sat down the side quietly for the save.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will pause for four days through the All-Star Break. The team will pick up action against the Buffalo Bisons on Friday, July 19 out at Sahlen Field. Then the RailRiders return home on Tuesday, July 23 for a series against the Worcester Red Sox. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 6-11, 49-42

