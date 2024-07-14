Kolby Allard Carries Perfect Game into the Sixth, But 'Pigs Shutout in Series Finale

July 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (46-45, 12-6) were shutout 1-0 in their series finale against the Buffalo Bisons (42-50, 5-13) as 'Pigs starter Kolby Allard retired the first 16 hitters he faced before conceding a bunt base hit in the loss on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.

Allard sat down the first 16 hitters before Alan Roden beat out a bunt single with one out in the sixth. Allard then walked the next hitter but stranded both runners aboard to keep the game scoreless.

The only run in the game came in the seventh as Damiano Palmegiani homered leading off the frame, his 12th of the season.

The 'Pigs threatened late, putting the leadoff man on in the seventh and a runner at third later in the frame, but couldn't push the equalizer across.

With two outs in the ninth, Cal Stevenson walked and Carlos De La Cruz singled, his third hit of the game. Scott Kingery then worked a seven-pitch battle before throttling a liner to leftfield that was hauled in by Roden on the run to end the game.

Beau Sulser (2-6) worked a scoreless sixth to earn the win for Buffalo. He allowed a hit and struck out one.

Allard (2-6) was the tough luck loser for the 'Pigs. He conceded just one run on two hits and two walks, striking out five over 6.1 innings.

The IronPigs now head into the All-Star Break and will return to action on Friday, July 19 when they host the Worcester Red Sox at Coca-Cola Park with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.