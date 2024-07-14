Jacksonville Pitching Stars Again, Shrimp Win 2-1

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Max Meyer, Shaun Anderson and Emmanuel Ramírez combined to hold the Gwinnett Stripers to just one run on Sunday in the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 2-1 victory from Coolray Field.

Meyer (1-3) worked the first 5.0 innings, scattering three hits and three walks while striking out six. He did not allow a run before yielding to Anderson, who tossed 3.0 scoreless frames. Ramírez worked the ninth for his ninth save.

Jacksonville's (43-49, 8-9) lone offense came in the fourth. Gwinnett (44-49, 9-9) starter AJ Smith Shawver (1-3) walked José Devers before hitting Otto López with a pitch. A strikeout followed by a ground out put runners on second and third for Griffin Conine, who laced a two-run single to give the Jumbo Shrimp a 2-0 lead.

The score remained that way until the ninth. Luke Waddell doubled before an error put runners on the corners. After a strikeout, Alejo Lopez stole second base. An infield single brought in Waddell, but two more punchouts ended the game.

Following the four-day All-Star Break, Jacksonville begins a three-game series against the Durham Bulls with Friday's 7:05 p.m. contest from 121 Financial Ballpark. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

