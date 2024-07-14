Matt Manning's Strong Start Isn't Enough to Get the Win

July 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Following a Mud Hens meltdown on Saturday night, Toledo looked to avenge their loss in the series finale with the Omaha Storm Chasers. Hoping to halt the Hens hitters were a few Chasers pitchers with some Major League experience. Toledo would fall short though as the eighth inning left them trailing 6-3.

Akil Baddoo opened the game with his fifth triple of the season. Daniel Lynch IV quickly recovered from his rough start by picking up two strikeouts and leaving Baddoo stranded on third.

Matt Manning opened the game with a one, two, three inning in which he picked up three strikeouts. He put on a display with his sweeper, slider, splitter, and four-seam fastball, holding the Chasers hitless through three innings.

Omaha would finally find their first hit and run in the bottom of the fourth inning. The run would go down as unearned though as Tyler Gentry's double brought in Nate Eaton who only got on base due to a fielding error on Andrew Navigato.

While Lynch IV was able to keep the Hens scoreless through five innings, he would have to work much harder than Manning. Lynch IV would find himself at 90 pitches compared to Manning's 68 pitches through five innings. The high pitch count would lead to the Storm Chasers moving to Jesus Tinoco to take over on the mound in the sixth.

Manning would see some pressure with baserunners on the corners in the sixth, but Dillon Dingler would come to his aide. He caught Gentry trying to take second and Ryan Kreidler ended the inning with a tag.

Toledo would tie it up in the seventh. Drew Maggi began the inning with his first double of the season. Baddoo then brought him home with a hopping single that found its way to the outfield, making it 1-1.

With the game tied, the Mud Hens would look to Easton Lucas to take over following Manning's quality start. Lucas would give up a bunt single to Ryan Fitzgerald, before working his way to third.

Steven Cruz would be held liable for Omaha's eighth inning as Tinoco went back to the bench. His first batter, Jace Jung, was able to work a walk after nine pitches. That must've exhausted Cruz as Navigato took him 383 ft into left field to take the 3-1 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Sean Guenther would feel the pressure of this game early. He was responsible for John Rave's 20 double of the season before giving Eaton his 22 double of the season. The bases would clear with a groundout and a sac fly, tying the game 3-3. A series of unfortunate events would give the Chasers the lead. Maggi fielded a grounder, but dropped the ball trying to end the inning. They would retake the lead on a pop fly that was misread by Baddoo. Omaha wasn't finished though as a Brian O'Keefe single would be enough to make it 6-3.

Now looking to rally, the Mud Hens would have to try and best Evan Sisk and his 1.87 ERA. Spencer Torkelson would draw a walk, but nothing else would fall into place for Toledo.

The Mud Hens will return to Fifth Third Field on Friday for a three-game series with the St. Paul Saints.

Notables:

Andrew Navigato (1-3, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB)

Akil Baddoo (2-4, RBI, BB)

Matt Manning (6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 0 HR)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.