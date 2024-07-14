Knights Battle Back, Beat the Bulls 7-5 on Saturday

July 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights led early and battled late en route to a thrilling 7-5 win over the Durham Bulls on Saturday night in game five of the six-game series from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The win was Charlotte's second in as many days against the Bulls.

The Knights scored first on Saturday and did so in the bottom of the second inning thanks to RBIs from Wilmer Difo (bases loaded walk) and Zach Remillard (sacrifice-fly). Charlotte's 2-0 lead was wiped away, however, with a five-run fourth inning by the Bulls against RHP Touki Toussaint. Durham's five-run fourth inning was highlighted by a home run from René Pinto.

Over the next two innings, the Knights battled back and ultimately took the lead back from the Bulls. After scoring a run in the fifth inning, the Knights took the lead thanks to a three-run sixth inning. The key hit in the inning came off the bat of Remillard, who doubled home two runs. Remillard finished the game 1-for-1 with the double and three RBI.

Charlotte shortstop Brooks Baldwin launched a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Knights a two-run lead, 7-5. The home run was his second of the season with the Knights (second career Triple-A homer). He finished the game 1-for-3 with the home run, two runs scored, one RBI, one walk and a stolen base.

LHP Sammy Peralta (1-0, 1.08) earned the win out of the Charlotte bullpen after he tossed 1.2 scoreless innings. He fanned two batters and lowered his ERA to 1.08 on the season with the Knights. RHP Aaron McGarity notched two big outs in the eighth inning and LHP Fraser Ellard earned his third save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

The Knights will conclude the six-game home series against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) with a 5:05 p.m. game on Sunday from Uptown Charlotte, NC. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 5:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com.

