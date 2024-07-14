SWB Game Notes - July 14

July 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (5-11, 48-42) @ Syracuse Mets (10-7, 56-35)

Game 91 | Road Game 47 | NBT Bank Stadium | Sunday, July 14, 2024 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

RHP Yoendrys Gómez (2-4, 4.21) vs RHP Kodai Senga (MLB Rehab)

BACK TO BACKS- Both Jose Rojas and T.J. Rumfield have homered in the last two contests they have competed in. Rojas went yard on both Friday and Saturday this week totalling his 18th home run of the season. Rumfield had a long ball in last nights game and the last prior game he played on Sunday versus Lehigh Valley.

CARLOS CAN- Catcher and first baseman Carlos Narvaez got the call up to the big leagues today after the Yankees announced that Jose Trevino was placed on the 10-Day Injured List with a left quad injury. Narvaez hit .269 in Triple-A in 71 games with 17 doubles and 9 homers. The righty has batted in 47 runs. Narvaez was originally called up to New York on April 29 but did not play in a game before being optioned down on May 2.

CODY'S CRUSHIN IT- Cody Morris pitched another clean frame last night to hold his team high sixth win. It was his fifth consecutive scoreless appearance totaling five and two thirds frames clean. He has bounced back impressively after his roughest outing of the season on June 21 when he issued five runs while recording only one out.

VIVA LA VIVAS- Yankees #15 prospect Jorbit Vivas was called up to the New York Yankees earlier today for what would be his Major League debut. He snapped a 20-game on-base streak with 23 hits and 17 walks taken. In Triple-A, Vivas holds a .258 batting average with five long balls and five doubles. His patience at the plate has allowed him to earn 29 walks to just 31 strikeouts. He was traded from the Dodgers along with LHP Victor González for INF Trey Sweeny.

BREAK TIME- Baseball is set to take a four day pause in their season for the All-Star break. They team will resume play on July 19 at Buffalo. They will return to PNC Field for a six game set against Worcester on June 23.

DUANE'S WORLD- Duane Underwood Jr. has worked a 2.67 ERA in 26 appearances. In 33.2 innings, he has struck out 33 batters. The righty has inherited ten runners this season and hasn't allowed any to score. Underwood, Jr. has two wins and three saves. The Yankees signed him as a minor league free agent in December after spending parts of six seasons with the Cubs and Pirates in the big leagues.

CHASEN BACK Chasen Shreve allowed his first runs, albeit unearned, since rejoining the RailRiders. He had made five prior scoreless appearances since rejoining the Yankees farm system. He spent parts of four seasons from 2015-2017 and 2022 affiliated with New York. Shreve originally started the season with the Texas Rangers Triple-A team, but after not receiving the call up he took his opt out and was granted release. The Yankees signed him back on June 24. The 33-year-old has a 3.97 ERA in 367 Major League outings.

