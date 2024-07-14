Knights Down Durham, 9-5

Charlotte, NC - Despite a pair of homers by Austin Shenton, the Durham Bulls fell to Charlotte 9-5 on Sunday evening at Truist Field.

Shenton clubbed two opposite-field homers, one in the fourth and again in the eighth, but the Bulls (9-9) lost their third straight game to split the six-game series against the Knights (8-8).

Jeffrey Springs (L, 0-2) was saddled with the defeat, working 4 2/3 innings, permitting five runs (four earned) in his longest start since undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The Bulls never led Sunday's game, with Shenton's first home run cutting an early deficit to 2-1. Charlotte scored three times with two outs in the fifth against Springs, then added four runs in the eighth against Richard Lovelady and Tyler Zuber.

Ky Bush (W, 1-0) notched his first career Triple-A win, working the final five innings behind Mike Clevinger, who went four frames in a rehab assignment for the Chicago White Sox.

Durham enters the four-day All-Star Break back at the .500 mark in the second half, four games behind league-leading Rochester.

The Bulls resume action on Friday at 121 Financial Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida against the Jumbo Shrimp at 7:05 PM ET.

Durham returns home on Tuesday, July 23rd against the Gwinnett Stripers.

Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.

