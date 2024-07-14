WooSox Head into All-Star Break After Stellar Homestand

July 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA-The Worcester Red Sox today concluded their heart-of-the-summer 9-game homestand and now head into the All-Star Break on pace to set another attendance record this season. After averaging 7,000 in ticket sales over the longest summer homestand of the season, the club is on pace to surpass 500,000 tickets sold for the third straight year, which no other club among all 120 in Minor League Baseball will have done.

"This homestand was extraordinary, and fan support has been soaring," said WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been filling our ballpark with energy, enjoyment, and excitement day after day. These 'Nine Days of Summer' have included some of our best crowds, and the feeling on the jam-packed Fourth of July was that we are solidifying a Worcester Independence Day tradition at Polar Park."

After a 4-day rest for All-Star Week, the WooSox head out on a two-city road trip to Lehigh Valley and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. More than two weeks will have passed when the home season resumes Tuesday, July 30, with a series against Buffalo. Only 24 home games remain.

The WooSox have sold more than 435,000 tickets for the 2024 season, holding promise that fans can reach the 500,000 plateau for the third straight year. The club is the only one in Minor League Baseball to reach that level each of the past two years.

"We continue to seek ways to enhance the fan experience, and we continue to draw upon the advice of our fans as we make these improvements," Steinberg said.

Fan feedback inspired the club to change the timing of when fans vacate the University Dental Group Berm before UniBank Fireworks.

"In our early years, the fans' priority was to have the shortest time from the end of the game to the beginning of the fireworks," explained Brooke Cooper, WooSox Executive Vice President/General Manager. "That priority has shifted to a preference to stay on the berm and Altus Dental Fan Deck until the end of the game, even if that adds a few minutes until the fireworks begin. We implemented the change this past Friday, and the additional seven minutes were well-received from the fans who were enjoying their various perches from foul pole to foul pole."

The club also added an iconic sign from Worcester's past to the Water Street Deli on Summit Street. The longtime Weintraub's Deli sign was restored at the club's expense and installed between Masis Staffing Solutions' "A Taste of Worcester" and the "Sherwood's Diner," the home of the club's new ice cream shop that benefits the WooSox Foundation. Fourteen members of the Weintraub family were on hand for the ribbon cutting of the sign that hung for nearly 100 years at their family's eatery on Water Street.

The club also restored a low-priced beer option, returning to the practice of the first three years, and making the bargain even greater. After having an $8 beer option from 2021-2023, the club has brought back the single-digit beer, pricing it at only $5, making Polar Park the home of the "Five Buck Beer."

"This ballpark was built upon a bedrock of fan feedback, and we seek to continue that dialogue throughout Worcester and the many cities and towns whose fans now flock to the Heart of the Commonwealth," Steinberg said. "In addition to the 877 ideas we received at 21 Fan Plan meetings, we have blank pages in that blue notebook that are ready for fresh ideas. We intend to have the WooSox Road Show visit your town this summer, fall, and winter."

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.