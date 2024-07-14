Saggese Smacks Two Home Runs in Series Finale Win over Norfolk

July 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a six-game homestand with an 8-5 win over the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

With Memphis down 5-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, third baseman Cesar Prieto and second baseman Thomas Saggese hit back-to-back home runs to start the frame. The Redbirds rallied for six runs on five hits, walked twice and benefited from an error to go from down three to up 8-5.

Saggese smacked two home runs in the game, including a two-run home run in the first inning and his solo shot in the sixth. He became the fourth Redbird to post a multi-homer game this season, the sixth time a Memphis player hit multiple home runs in a game this year. The back-to-back blasts from Prieto and Saggese was the seventh time a Redbirds pair homered consecutively in 2024.

Starting pitcher Gordon Graceffo allowed three runs on three hits, walked one and struck out four in 3.0 innings pitched. Andre Granillo (2-0) earned the win with 2.1 scoreless innings in relief. Ryan Loutos (S, 9) struck out two in the ninth inning to improve to 9-for-9 in save opportunities.

The Redbirds enter the 2024 All-Star Break 47-46.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a three-game homestand against the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) on Friday, July 19 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.