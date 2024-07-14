Saggese Smacks Two Home Runs in Series Finale Win over Norfolk
July 14, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a six-game homestand with an 8-5 win over the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
With Memphis down 5-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, third baseman Cesar Prieto and second baseman Thomas Saggese hit back-to-back home runs to start the frame. The Redbirds rallied for six runs on five hits, walked twice and benefited from an error to go from down three to up 8-5.
Saggese smacked two home runs in the game, including a two-run home run in the first inning and his solo shot in the sixth. He became the fourth Redbird to post a multi-homer game this season, the sixth time a Memphis player hit multiple home runs in a game this year. The back-to-back blasts from Prieto and Saggese was the seventh time a Redbirds pair homered consecutively in 2024.
Starting pitcher Gordon Graceffo allowed three runs on three hits, walked one and struck out four in 3.0 innings pitched. Andre Granillo (2-0) earned the win with 2.1 scoreless innings in relief. Ryan Loutos (S, 9) struck out two in the ninth inning to improve to 9-for-9 in save opportunities.
The Redbirds enter the 2024 All-Star Break 47-46.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a three-game homestand against the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) on Friday, July 19 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
