July 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds

July 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (41-51) at NASHVILLE SOUNDS (48-44)

Sunday, July 14 - 1:05 PM CT - First Horizon Park - Nashville, TN

RHP Dan Straily (1-5, 5.04) vs. RHP Garrett Stallings (0-1, 5.54)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and Nashville Sounds are set to play the finale of a six-game series today...marks the final game before the All-Star break...right-hander Dan Straily is set to make his 14th appearance (13th start) of the season...Straily started the first game of the series and suffered the loss as he allowed three runs across 4.1 innings...the Sounds are scheduled to start right-hander Garrett Stallings who is slated to make his 19th appearance (ninth start) in Triple-A this season...Stallings has made 11 outings with Norfolk (Baltimore) and has appeared in seven games with Nashville.

STREAK SNAPPED: The I-Cubs snapped their four-game losing skid with a 4-3 win over Nashville last night at First Horizon Park...Trayce Thompson led the way for Iowa as he hit his 17th homer of the season and first with Iowa...BJ Murray Jr. tallied his second three-hit game and Trey Supak tossed 5.0 innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts and earned the win.

COUNTRY ROADS: Iowa heads back on the road for the six-game series at Nashville following a split series with Omaha in which the club played three games on the road and three at home...the I-Cubs have gone just 17-30 on the road this season vs. 24-21 at Principal Park...Iowa has lost eight of their last 11 games away from the friendly confines.

A TRAYCE OF POWER: Iowa outfielder Trayce Thompson joined the active roster prior to Wednesday night's game...he hit his 17th home run of the season last night and his first with the I-Cubs...Thompson played in 88 games with Iowa in 2021 and batted .233 (71-for-305) with 21 home runs and 63 RBI.

WINDY CITY: Iowa utility player Bryce Windham filled up the stat sheet Friday night at Nashville as he went 2-for-3 with a run, a double, a home run and a walk...it marked the second home run of the season for Windy and his first since June 11 at Columbus...additionally, it was the first time Windham had tallied a double and a home run in the same game since Aug. 17, 2022 at Birmingham with Double-A Tennessee.

MURRAY, MURRAY: Iowa Cubs infielder BJ Murray Jr. has reached base safely in eight of his 10 games in July in which he is slashing .371/.463/.629 (13-for-35) with seven runs scored, three doubles, two home runs, five RBI and five walks...in addition, BJ has stolen six bases during the month which ranks tied for sixth-most in the International League during that span.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: Iowa's 4-3 win last night night improved them to 19-12 in such games this season...Iowa has played 31 one-run games this season which is the most such games in the International League ahead of the Omaha Storm Chasers who are 18-12...the I-Cubs went 25-13 in one-run games during the 2023 campaign.

McWILLIAMS IN RELIEF: Iowa Cubs relief pitcher Sam McWilliams tossed 1.1 scoreless frames Friday night and struck out one at Nashville...despite primarily pitching out of the bullpen, McWilliams ranks tied for 12th in the International League with 77 strikeouts and among pitchers who have tossed at least 45.0 innings, his 13.77 K/9 leads the league.

FUTURE'S GAME: Cubs' No. 5 prospect and No. 60 prospect overall (MLB Pipeline) Moises Ballesteros participated in the Futures Skill Showcase last night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas...Ballesteros finished second with 32 points, trailing the leader Sebastian Walcott (Texas) who had 40 points...Ballesteros is batting .301 (22-for-73) with seven extra-base hits and six RBI in 18 games with the I-Cubs this season.

VS. NASHVILLE: Iowa snapped the four-game skid last night with a one-run win...Iowa has gone 1-4 vs. Nashville during the 2024 campaign and have been outscored 32-13 (-19)...the I-Cubs and Nashville are playing their first series since May 23-28, 2023 at Nashville in which Iowa took four of the six games and outscored the Sounds 41-36 (+5)... all-time vs. Nashville, Iowa has gone 168- 196 against the Sounds and are 78-109 at First Horizon Park.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.