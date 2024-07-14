Syracuse's Four-Game Winning Streak Ends with 3-2 Loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday Afternoon

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets lost a late lead, falling to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. Despite the loss, the Mets still won four out of six games against the RailRiders this week.

The beginning of the game was highlighted by New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga, who was pitching for Syracuse on a Major League rehab assignment. Senga went four and two-thirds innings while allowing two hits, two walks, and one run while striking out three batters. The 31-year-old threw 66 pitches, including 40 strikes. That is the most innings and pitches Senga has thrown so far during his MLB rehab appearances.

Syracuse (57-35, 11-7) got on the board in the bottom of the second inning. With two outs and runners at first and second base, Yolmer Sanchez lined a single into center field that scored Carlos Cortes from second to put Syracuse in front, 1-0.

The Mets extended their lead in the third with one swing of the bat. With two outs and nobody on base, Luke Ritter launched his 19th home run of the season, a 438-foot homer to center field, giving Syracuse a 2-0 advantage. It was also Ritter's 64th RBI of the season which leads the league.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (49-42, 6-11) responded in the top of the fourth. Oswald Peraza led off with a walk, and T.J. Rumfield followed with a single that moved Peraza to third. Agustin Ramirez followed with a sacrifice fly out to center field, scoring Peraza to trim Syracuse's lead to one, 2-1. That was the only run Senga allowed on the mound for the Mets.

From there, both teams' bullpens took over and didn't allow a run until the ninth inning. Unfortunately for Syracuse, it was the Mets' bullpen that melted in the late inning. In the top of the ninth with Syracuse leading, 2-1, Jeter Downs led off with a double. Taylor Trammell followed with a go-ahead, two-run home run over the wall in center field that gave the RailRiders a 3-2 lead and the eventual win after the Mets went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the ninth.

Syracuse is off for the All-Star Break Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The Mets return to action on Friday, July 19th to begin a three-game series against the Rochester Red Wings at NBT Bank Stadium. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

