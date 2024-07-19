WooSox Return to Action, Win Big Over IronPigs

ALLENTOWN, PA -- A seven-run ninth inning catapulted the Worcester Red Sox (10-8)/(45-48) to a big 14-3 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (12-7)/(46-46) on Friday night in the teams' first game back from the MLB All-Star break. With the win, the WooSox are now 8-2 against the IronPigs this season.

To begin the ballgame, Lehigh Valley pushed the first run across after back-to-back hits put runners on the corners for Kody Clemens. The son of former Red Sox and seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, Kody drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to center. It was the only run the IronPigs would score in the inning as they took a 1-0 lead into the second.

In the third inning, the WooSox offense came alive, tagging IronPigs starter Max Castillo for five runs in the frame. Chase Meidroth began the inning with his fourth home run of the year--a low line drive that just snuck over the left field wall. A double, single, and walk followed to load the bases for Niko Kavadas, who put the WooSox on top with a sacrifice fly.

After Bobby Dalbec's single scored two more, Castillo was replaced on the mound by Ricardo Pinto. A fielding miscue on Mickey Gasper's groundout handed Worcester their fifth run in the inning, making it a 5-1 ballgame heading into the bottom of the third.

Both teams were held scoreless over the next few innings until the WooSox added to their lead in the sixth. With men on second and third and two outs, an errant throw on Nick Yorke's grounder enabled both runners to score, giving Worcester a six-run advantage. It was the second costly throwing error of the game for the IronPigs, with three of the WooSox seven runs coming on defensive miscues.

Since surrendering a first inning run, WooSox starter Grant Gambrell settled down to keep the IronPigs scoreless over the next four innings. After a single began the bottom of the second, the 26-year-old retired 12 of the last 14 hitters he faced, including 10 straight. Gambrell ended his night with a line of 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K.

Lucas Luetge entered for Gambrell to begin the sixth inning and tossed a perfect frame while picking up two strikeouts. Chase Shugart followed Luetge on the mound and, after allowing a leadoff double to Jim Haley, retired the next six batters he faced in two scoreless innings of work.

Entering the top of the ninth, Worcester was on top 7-1. By the end of the inning, the offense had hit for the cycle and busted the game wide open.

With two runners in scoring position and nobody out, Eddy Alvarez lined a two-run triple to center to give the WooSox an eight-run advantage. After Alvarez scored on a balk and Mark Contreras drew a free pass, Enmanuel Valdez blasted his ninth home run of the year to put the WooSox up double digits. Nick Sogard followed with a two-run shot of his own--his 11th of the year to give Worcester a commanding 13-run lead.

Luis Guerrero pitched the last half of the ninth for the WooSox and, after surrendering a two-run homer to Haley, finished off the IronPigs. With their big 14-3 victory, Worcester now leads the International League in run differential (+35). Gambrell (W, 4-6) was Friday night's winning pitcher while Castillo (L, 0-5) was handed the loss.

The WooSox and IronPigs will return to action at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday night, continuing their three-game weekend series in Allentown. Jason Alexander (4-5, 3.98) will get the start for Worcester opposite Nick Nelson (2-3, 8.17) for Lehigh Valley. Radio coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

