Jacksonville, Durham Washed out Friday Night

July 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Friday's game between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and the Durham Bulls at 121 Financial Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as a doubleheader Saturday night beginning at 5:05 p.m., with gates opening at 4:00 p.m.

Fans who purchased tickets to Friday's game online or over the phone will be able to exchange their rainout ticket through their My Tickets account. Fans who purchased a walk-up ticket should hold on to it, and it can be exchanged in person at the Miller Electric Box Office or by calling the box office at (904) 358-2846.

The doubleheader Saturday will consist of two seven-inning contests, with game two scheduled to get underway approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Saturday's doubleheader is single admission, meaning one ticket gets fans admission to both contests. Join the Jumbo Shrimp and Swisher as they turn 121 Financial Ballpark into Bourbon Street for Mardis Gras in July. There will be family friendly beads and a Hawaiian shirt giveaway to the first 2,000 fans through the gates (**1 shirt per person, not per ticket**). There will also be an opportunity for fans to bid on game-issued Mardi Gras jerseys! Click MORE INFO to place your bid.

Coverage will begin at 4:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.