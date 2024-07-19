July 19 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Memphis Redbirds

July 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (41-52) at MEMPHIS REDBIRDS (48-44)

Friday, July 19 - 7:05 PM CT - AutoZone Park - Memphis, TN

RHP Riley Thompson (4-3, 5.97) vs. RHP Michael McGreevy (5-7, 4.70)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and Memphis Redbirds are set to play a three-game series beginning tonight following the All-Star break...right-hander Riley Thompson is set to make his ninth start of the season and his 25th appearance...Thompson has gone 2-2 with a 3.50 ERA (14 ER in 36.0 IP) as a starter and 2-1 with a 8.90 ERA (30 ER in 30.1 IP) as a reliever...Memphis is slated to start right-hander Michael McGreevy, who will make his 19th start of the season...once he makes his 19th start, he will be tied for the most in the International League this season.

FINALE IN NASHVILLE: The I-Cubs dropped the series finale in Nashville on Sunday by a 3-2 score despite holding the Sounds to three hits...Iowa starting pitcher Dan Straily suffered the loss as he tossed 5.2 innings and allowed two runs on three hits with four strikeouts...Bryce Windham had the lone multi-hit effort for the I-Cubs going 2-for-4 with a double and a run.

COUNTRY ROADS: Iowa is back on the road for a three-game series at Memphis...Iowa has gone 17-31 on the road this season vs. 24-21 at Principal Park...the I-Cubs went 1-5 on their trip to Nashville from July 9-14 and have lost six of their last seven games away from the friendly confines.

A TRAYCE OF POWER: Iowa outfielder Trayce Thompson joined the active roster prior to the July 10 game at Nashville...he hit his 17th home run of the season Saturday night at Nashville and his first with the I-Cubs...Thompson played in 88 games with Iowa in 2021 and batted .233 (71-for-305) with 21 home runs and 63 RBI.

WINDY CITY: Iowa utility player Bryce Windham filled up the stat sheet Friday night at Nashville as he went 2-for-3 with a run, a double, a home run and a walk...it marked the second home run of the 2024 campaign for Windy and his first since June 11 at Columbus...additionally, it marked the first time Windham had tallied a double and a home run in the same game since Aug. 17, 2022 at Birmingham with Double-A Tennessee.

MURRAY, MURRAY: Iowa Cubs infielder BJ Murray Jr. has reached base safely in nine of his 11 games in July in which he is slashing .351/.467/.595 (13-for-37) with seven runs scored, three doubles, two home runs, five RBI and seven walks...in addition, BJ has stolen four bases during the month which ranks tied for seventh-most in the International League during that span.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: Iowa's 3-2 loss on Sunday dropped them to 19-13 in one-run games this season...the I-Cubs have played 32 one-run games this season which is the most such games in the International League ahead of the Omaha Storm Chasers who are 18-12... Iowa went 25-13 in one-run games during the 2023 campaign.

VS. MEMPHIS: Iowa and Memphis are meeting for the first time this season and will meet again for a six-game set from Aug.27-Sept. 1 at Principal Park... the last time the two clubs met was July 25-30, 2023 in a six-game series...the I-Cubs and Redbirds split the set with Iowa outscoring Memphis 37-35.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, CHRIS!: Iowa Cubs Media Relations Associate Chris Werner celebrates his 24th birthday today...Chris shares this date of birth with former Cub Phil Cavarretta and former Cardinals pitcher Rick Ankiel...in addition, he shares a birthday with actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who is best-known for his roles in The Imitation Game and Doctor Strange.

FUTURE'S GAME: Cubs' No. 5 prospect and No. 60 prospect overall (MLB Pipeline) Moises Ballesteros participated in the Futures Skill Showcase Saturday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas... Ballesteros finished second with 32 points, trailing the leader Sebastian Walcott (Texas) who had 40 points...Ballesteros is batting .301 (22-for-73) with seven extra-base hits and six RBI in 18 games with the I-Cubs this season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.