Six-Time MLB All-Star Joey Votto Joins Bisons, Scheduled to Start for Herd Tonight

July 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Toronto Blue Jays today announced that six-time National League All-Star INF JOEY VOTTO has been returned from his Minor League injury rehab assignment and has been assigned to the Buffalo Bisons active roster. He is scheduled to start for the Herd Friday night as the team opens up a nine-game homestand at Sahlen Field with the first game of a three-game series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (7:05 p.m. | Gates 5:00 p.m.).

Votto, the 2010 National League Most Valuable Player and veteran of 2,056 games over a 17-year MLB career, signed with a minor league contract with Toronto on March 9. Last season, he appeared in 65 games for the Cincinnati Reds, in addition to 24 games for the Triple-A Louisville Bats on Major League injury rehab.

The Toronto native was a Gold Glove recipient in 2011, as part of 17 seasons with the Reds where he hit .294 with 356 career Major League home runs and 1,144 RBI. For his MLB career, the Etobicoke, Ontario product has slashed .409/.511/.920.

Votto was selected to represent the National League at the MLB All-Star game for four straight seasons from 2010-2013 and was selected again in the 2017 and 2018 seasons as well. The veteran first baseman helped lead the Reds to the postseason in four seasons, including most recently reaching the 2020 NL Wild Card Round against the Atlanta Braves.

Last season, Votto became just the ninth player in MLB history to hit a home run on his 40th birthday when he homered off of Andrew Suarez on September 10 in St. Louis. He appeared in one Spring Training game for the Blue Jays this year, homering in his lone at-bat. Votto most recently had appeared with the Dunedin Blue Jays on his MiLB injury rehab assignment. He appeared in 13 games for Dunedin before joining the Bisons.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.