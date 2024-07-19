10 Roster Moves Announced on Friday

July 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(LAWRENCEVILLE, GA) - The Charlotte Knights announced 10 roster moves today ahead of the team's 7:05 p.m. opener against the Gwinnett Stripers from Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, GA.

INF Brooks Baldwin had his contract selected by the Chicago White Sox today. Baldwin was promoted to the Charlotte Knights from Double-A Birmingham on July 4. With the Knights, the UNC Wilmington product is hitting .345 (10-for-29) with six runs scored, three doubles, two home runs, four RBI and one stolen base in eight games. At the time of his promotion from Birmingham to Charlotte, Baldwin, 23, was hitting .322 (92-for-286) with 34 runs scored, 16 doubles, six home runs, 37 RBI and 16 stolen bases in 74 games with the Barons. He is still leading the Southern League in batting average and is currently second in hits. He entered the 2024 season rated as the Best Defensive Infielder in the White Sox system by Baseball America.

Catcher Chuckie Robinson was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. With the Knights this season, Robinson is hitting .246 (49-for-199) with 22 runs scored, four doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 32 RBI in 55 games. He was signed by the White Sox as a free agent on December 7, 2023 and added to Chicago's 40-man roster on June 16.

RHP Steven Wilson was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. Wilson was optioned to the Knights on July 8 from the White Sox where he posted a 1-5 record with a 3.46 ERA in 30 games pitched (26.0 IP). He's appeared in four games with the Knights this season (0-0, 12.27 ERA).

A total of 24 different players have been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte this season. Those players (in order of their promotion) are: OF Robbie Grossman (4/5), INF Lenyn Sosa (4/6 & 5/31), LHP Jared Shuster (4/8 & 5/1), OF Oscar Colás (4/10 & 6/2), INF Zach Remillard (4/12 & 5/8), RHP Justin Anderson (4/12 & 5/14), RHP Nick Nastrini (4/15 & 5/22), RHP Jonathan Cannon (4/16), INF Danny Mendick (4/22), OF Tommy Pham (4/26), OF Rafael Ortega (4/26), RHP Brad Keller (4/28), RHP Prelander Berroa (4/28), RHP Mike Clevinger (5/6), OF Dominic Fletcher (5/15), OF Corey Julks (5/17), OF Zach DeLoach (5/22 & 6/4), RHP Jake Woodford (5/28), Sammy Peralta (6/9), RHP Chad Kuhl (6/14), RHP Jordan Leasure (7/8), RHP Steven Wilson (7/19), INF Brooks Baldwin (7/19) and C Chuckie Robinson (7/19). Last season, 25 players were promoted to Chicago from Charlotte.

INF Colson Montgomery was activated of the Temporaily Inactive List today. Montgomery, the number one prospect in the Chicago White Sox system, was placed on the Temp. Inactive List on July 12 to take part in the MLB All-Star Futures Game. He reached base twice in the game (catcher's interference and a walk). For the season, Montgomery is hitting .212 (62-for-292) with 39 runs scored, 12 doubles, one triple, 11 home runs, 36 RBI and seven stolen bases in 78 games with the Knights.

LHP Jake Eder and INF Lenyn Sosa were added to Charlotte's active roster today after being optioned from the Chicago White Sox. Eder, 25, entered the 2024 season ranked as the number seven prospect in Chicago's system.

Additional roster moves announced on Friday, July 19: INF Jared Walsh was released by the Chicago White Sox organization, C/1B Carlos Pérez was activated off Charlotte's Development List and RHP Nick Padilla was activated off Charlotte's injured list today (after completing his rehab assignment with Winston-Salem Dash) and RHP Dalton Roach had his rehab assignment transferred from Kannapolis (A) to Birmingham (AA).

