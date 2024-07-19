Dunn Drives in Two as Redbirds Lose Game One to Cubs
July 19, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a six-game homestand with an 4-3 loss to the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) on Friday night at AutoZone Park.
Designated hitter Nick Dunn led the way offensively as the left-handed hitter drove in two and reached base three time. Dunn went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. Catcher Ivan Herrera and Third baseman Jared Young each posted a multi-hit effort. Herrera smacked his first double and first triple with Memphis this season.
Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy allowed three runs on four hits, walked two and struck out six in 5.2 innings pitched. The right-handed pitcher exited the game with just one run allowed and two runners on, but both runners came in to score with two outs in the sixth inning.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a three-game homestand against the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) on Saturday, July 20 with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 19, 2024
- Dunn Drives in Two as Redbirds Lose Game One to Cubs - Memphis Redbirds
- Lamb, Gorski and Nuñez Launch Homers in Lid Lifter Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Iowa Holds On, Takes Game One in Memphis - Iowa Cubs
- Mud Hens' Rally Falls Just Short in 8-6 Loss to Saints - Toledo Mud Hens
- WooSox Return to Action, Win Big Over IronPigs - Worcester Red Sox
- Jim Haley Clubs Two-Run Homer as Part of Three-Hit Game as 'Pigs Fall to WooSox - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Louisville Drops Game One 6-4 Against Columbus - Louisville Bats
- Saints Build Lead, Hang on to End Losing Streak in 8-6 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Sounds Lose Shootout in Series Opener Versus Tides - Nashville Sounds
- SWB RailRiders Blanked by Bisons - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Outlast Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 1-0 in 10 Innings - Buffalo Bisons
- Holliday Homers Twice In Shootout Win - Norfolk Tides
- Syracuse Offense Erupts for 13-2 Win Over Rochester on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Stripers, Charlotte Postponed Friday at Coolray Field - Gwinnett Stripers
- Postponed Friday, Doubleheader Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Stripers, Charlotte Postponed Friday at Coolray Field (7.19.24) - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jacksonville, Durham Washed out Friday Night - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- 10 Roster Moves Announced on Friday - Charlotte Knights
- July 19 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- 2023 Reliever of the Year Hunter Stratton Continues Rehab Assignment with Indians - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 19 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - July 19 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: July 19-21 - Louisville Bats
- Six-Time MLB All-Star Joey Votto Joins Bisons, Scheduled to Start for Herd Tonight - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Dunn Drives in Two as Redbirds Lose Game One to Cubs
- Redbirds Announce Promotions for July 19-21 Homestand
- Saggese Smacks Two Home Runs in Series Finale Win over Norfolk
- Memphis Smacks Three Home Runs in Saturday Loss to Norfolk
- Redbirds Bedell Tosses Seven Innings, Allows One Unearned Run in Loss to Tides