Dunn Drives in Two as Redbirds Lose Game One to Cubs

July 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a six-game homestand with an 4-3 loss to the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) on Friday night at AutoZone Park.

Designated hitter Nick Dunn led the way offensively as the left-handed hitter drove in two and reached base three time. Dunn went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. Catcher Ivan Herrera and Third baseman Jared Young each posted a multi-hit effort. Herrera smacked his first double and first triple with Memphis this season.

Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy allowed three runs on four hits, walked two and struck out six in 5.2 innings pitched. The right-handed pitcher exited the game with just one run allowed and two runners on, but both runners came in to score with two outs in the sixth inning.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a three-game homestand against the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) on Saturday, July 20 with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT.

