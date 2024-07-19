Mud Hens' Rally Falls Just Short in 8-6 Loss to Saints

The Toledo Mud Hens opened their post-All Star Break series with the St. Paul Saints in front of over 8,000 fans at Fifth Third Field Friday night. The game got off to a slow start, but it would become a back-and-forth battle, before the Saints eventually ran away with it. The Hens would fight back, but ultimately fell short, losing 8-6.

Lael Lockhart opened the game with a strong, yet methodical start, while Randy Dobnak took a different approach, rushing Toledo batters with some high-paced pitching.

The Mud Hens would strike first as Akil Baddoo drew a walk before earning his 17 stolen base of the season. Jace Jung would capitalize on this with an RBI single that would be just enough to bring home Baddoo.

The Saints wasted no time in crafting a response though as Chris Williams took Lockhart deep into left field to make it 1-1.

Bligh Madris and Justice Bigbie would team up in the fourth to retake the lead. Both picked up a base hit, with Bigbie's being enough to bring Madris home.

The back and forth would continue though as Payton Eeles hit a home run to tie things up again. Lockhart would begin to look fatigued on the mound, so he would hand the ball over to PJ Poulin with one out and runners on first and second. Poulin was only able to prevent one of these runners from scoring, so Toledo fell behind 3-2.

Poulin would return in the sixth, but three base hits and a fielding error on Jung would make it 5-2 with runners on first and second. Rylan Bannon put his team up even further with a two-RBI single. St. Paul would finish the inning up 8-2 thanks to a sacrifice-RBI off the bat of Williams.

With their now six-run lead, the Saints would let Dobnak rest and bring out Brock Stewart to keep them up. Toledo would also make a change on the mound as Brenan Hanifee took over for Poulin. Hanifee quickly showed that he could get the job done, picking up three straight strikeouts.

In the seventh inning the Hens would face Scott Blewett. Baddoo got things started with his ninth double of the season, that just fell short of clearing the wall. Spencer Torkelson then drew a walk to set up Jung. He would find himself at a full count, but fought for a base hit to score Baddoo. A throwing error on the right fielder Dalton Shuffield would bring in Torkelson from third to make it 8-4.

Hanifee picked up two more strikeouts in the eighth before the Hens hitters went to face off against Josh Winder. He would get his first two outs quickly, but struggled to finish the job. A double from Riley Unroe would bring in Ryan Kreidler to make it 8-5. Baddoo then brought in Unroe with an RBI single. Following a Torkelson walk, St. Paul would send Winder back to the bench and bring out Jeff Brigham to try and finish the job. A Jung walk would load the bases and put all the pressure onto the back of Dillon Dingler. He would make contact, but a solid stop at third base by Anthony Prato would leave the three base runners stranded.

Devin Sweet was tasked with trying to keep his team in it. He did so in terrific fashion, picking up three strikeouts in the process. The Hens would have a chance to hit and finish off the rally, but they would be bested by Brigham.

The Mud Hens and the Saints will face off again Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.

Notables:

Brenan Hanifee (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, 0 HR)

Akil Baddoo (2-4, 2B, BB, RBI, 2 R, SB)

Riley Unroe (2-3, 2B, BB, RBI, R)

Jace Jung (2-3, 2 BB, 2 RBI)

