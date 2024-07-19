Iowa Holds On, Takes Game One in Memphis

July 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, TN - The Iowa Cubs (42-52) scored a 4-3 win over the Memphis Redbirds (47-47) in the first of a three-game series tonight at AutoZone Park.

The scored remained tied at 0-0 through three innings before Moises Ballesteros hit a solo home run to lead off the fourth frame. In the bottom half of the inning, Memphis tied the game at 1-1 on a single from Nick Dunn.

In the sixth, Darius Hill drove in two runs with a single to give Iowa a 3-1 advantage. In the bottom half of the sixth, the Redbirds tied the game at 3-3 on a single from Dunn and a bases-loaded walk.

The I-Cubs took a 4-3 lead in the eighth inning as Cole Roederer drew a bases-loaded walk.

Julian Merryweather earned the win as he tossed 1.2 scoreless innings on rehab assignment and struck out two. Riley Martin pitched 1.1 scoreless innings and picked up his second save.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Iowa improved to 20-13 in one-run games this season.

- Moises Ballesteros has homered in back-to-back games.

- Darius Hill tallied his third three-hit game this season and first since June 30 vs. St. Paul.

