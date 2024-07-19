Iowa Holds On, Takes Game One in Memphis
July 19, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Iowa Cubs (42-52) scored a 4-3 win over the Memphis Redbirds (47-47) in the first of a three-game series tonight at AutoZone Park.
The scored remained tied at 0-0 through three innings before Moises Ballesteros hit a solo home run to lead off the fourth frame. In the bottom half of the inning, Memphis tied the game at 1-1 on a single from Nick Dunn.
In the sixth, Darius Hill drove in two runs with a single to give Iowa a 3-1 advantage. In the bottom half of the sixth, the Redbirds tied the game at 3-3 on a single from Dunn and a bases-loaded walk.
The I-Cubs took a 4-3 lead in the eighth inning as Cole Roederer drew a bases-loaded walk.
Julian Merryweather earned the win as he tossed 1.2 scoreless innings on rehab assignment and struck out two. Riley Martin pitched 1.1 scoreless innings and picked up his second save.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Iowa improved to 20-13 in one-run games this season.
- Moises Ballesteros has homered in back-to-back games.
- Darius Hill tallied his third three-hit game this season and first since June 30 vs. St. Paul.
Iowa will play at Memphis on Saturday for the second of a three-game series with first pitch from AutoZone Park slated for 6:35 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
##CUBS##
