Bisons Outlast Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 1-0 in 10 Innings

July 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY- The only run of the night came in the bottom of the 10th inning to allow the Buffalo Bisons to defeat the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Friday night at Sahlen Field.

Locked in a pitching duel, the Bisons and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre combined for seven hits in the ball game. In the bottom of the tenth inning, The Bisons earned the win on a walk-off wild pitch that scored Riley Tirotta.

In a game that saw six different pitchers for the Bisons and five for the RailRiders, the Bisons broke their single-game strikeout record by recording 19 strikeouts.

Bowden Francis played in his start for the Bisons. Francis pitched four innings striking out eight of the 13 batters he faced. He also walked one. He pitched with efficiency throwing 44 strikes on 58 total pitches.

Following Francis, Nick Fraze pitched well in his two innings of work. Facing a total of seven batters, he racked up five strikeouts.

The game remained scoreless after nine innings, only producing six hits combined. Addison Barger, Will Robertson, and Tirotta were the three hits for the Bisons, and Jorbit Vivas, Agustin Ramirez, and TJ Rumfield were credited with the three hits for the RailRiders.

For the RailRiders, Edgar Barclays pitched five innings, giving up two hits, and three walks, but he successfully fanned three Bisons hitters.

The 19 combined strikeouts by the Bisons pitching staff set a new modern era record.

Although expected to make his Bisons debut tonight, Joey Votto was removed from the starting lineup after he sustained a right ankle injury before the game. Votto will be re-evaluated on Saturday to determine his availability.

The Bisons and RailRiders will play the second of their three-game series on Saturday evening at 6:35 p.m. James Kaprielian is expected to start for the Bisons.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.