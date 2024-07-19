Postponed Friday, Doubleheader Saturday

July 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

(LAWRENCEVILLE, GA) -- Friday's game between the Charlotte Knights and Gwinnett Stripers from Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, GA has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday with first pitch of game one set for 4:05 p.m. The Knights and Stripers will play two seven-inning games on Saturday.

