Postponed Friday, Doubleheader Saturday
July 19, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(LAWRENCEVILLE, GA) -- Friday's game between the Charlotte Knights and Gwinnett Stripers from Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, GA has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday with first pitch of game one set for 4:05 p.m. The Knights and Stripers will play two seven-inning games on Saturday.
Check out the Charlotte Knights Statistics
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 19, 2024
- Bisons Outlast Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 1-0 in 10 Innings - Buffalo Bisons
- Holliday Homers Twice In Shootout Win - Norfolk Tides
- Syracuse Offense Erupts for 13-2 Win Over Rochester on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Stripers, Charlotte Postponed Friday at Coolray Field - Gwinnett Stripers
- Postponed Friday, Doubleheader Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Stripers, Charlotte Postponed Friday at Coolray Field (7.19.24) - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jacksonville, Durham Washed out Friday Night - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- 10 Roster Moves Announced on Friday - Charlotte Knights
- July 19 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- 2023 Reliever of the Year Hunter Stratton Continues Rehab Assignment with Indians - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 19 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - July 19 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: July 19-21 - Louisville Bats
- Six-Time MLB All-Star Joey Votto Joins Bisons, Scheduled to Start for Herd Tonight - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.