Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 19 at Syracuse

July 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (13-5, 51-40) vs. Syracuse Mets (9-8, 57-35)

Friday - 6:35 p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Spenser Watkins (7-3, 4.42) vs. RHP Tylor Megill (1-0, 3.06)

SUNDAY SORROWS: In the final game prior to the All-Star break, Rochester fell silent offensively and fell to Worcester in the series finale, 5-0 on Sunday...The two teams split the series three games apiece and have split their first 12 matchups of 2024, 6-6...C DREW MILLAS and 3B CARTER KIEBOOM each singled to account for Rochester's only hits of the contest...On the mound, LHP GAVIN ALSTON made his Triple-A debut, and RHP TY TICE made his Red Wings debut in relief...Rochester will head to Syracuse tonight for a three-game set against the Mets top affiliate...RHP SPENSER WATKINS will take the mound for Rochester, against Syracuse RHP Tylor Megill.

RED HOT WINGS: Coming out of the All-Star break, Rochester posts a 51-40 overall record, and a first-place 13-5 record in the International League second half...since 6/25 when the second half began, Rochester has driven in the second-most RBI in the league (108), collected the fifth-most hits (163), posted the fifth-most on-base percentage (.361)...

Both OF ALEX CALL (6th, .529) and OF STONE GARRETT (10th, .500) rank in the top 10 in the IL in OBP over that stretch.

GO DJ, THAT'S MY DJ: LHP DJ HERZ made his first start with Rochester since 5/30 on Sunday, and allowed two earned on two hits across 3.1 innings of work, while striking out two and walking three...he has allowed three hits or fewer in nine consecutive starts with Rochester dating back to game one on 4/13 at Buffalo, and has allowed two or fewer earned in each of his last five...

He is holding opposing hitters to a .164 batting average with Rochester.

WELCOME TO ROCHESTER!: LHP GARVIN ALSTON and RHP TY TICE both made their Red Wing debuts on Sunday afternoon, combining for seven strikeouts across 4.2 innings...they are the 24th and 25th pitchers to appear for Rochester this year, and 48th and 49th players overall...

Garvin made his Triple-A debut on Sunday, the 37th round draft pick in 2019 is the lowest draft pick to pitch for the Red Wings this season.

BOOM BOOM: 3B CARTER KIEBOOM reached base three times on Sunday, finishing 1-for-2 with two walks...over the month of July, the Georgia native's five extra-base hits and three doubles lead the team, his eleven hits are tied for second, his .413 on-base percentage is fourth on the team, and a .939 OPS ranks fifth.

